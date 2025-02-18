Tuyển IT Helpdesk Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Tuyển IT Helpdesk Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD

IT Helpdesk

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD

Mức lương
14 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 46 Phan Khiem Ich Str., Hung Gia 1 (R4), Tan Phong Ward, Dist.7, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu

A. OBJECTIVES
- Responsible for organizing and managing the development process of the network system.
B. FUNCTIONS & DUTIES
- First point of contact for all employees in the company. Other issues involving network, server, or telephony services should be escalated to Levels 2 & 3 using the tools which will be provided by the company.
- Logging and processing request/escalation tickets using the ticketing system provided by the company.
- Support and problem-solving in a standardized workstation environment.
- On-site support solves problems related to peripheral printers, network printers, and other common peripheral devices.
- Incidents and service request which requires maintenance of printers or peripheral devices will be directed to the device maintenance party according to the contract the device is tied to.
- On-site support solves problems regarding the workstation network issues and cross-connections as part of standard service. The initial troubleshooting needs to be performed to evaluate the extent of the situation and escalate to the network team providing all the relevant information.
- Maintaining compliance with all company policies and procedures.
- Supporting for Bitrix24, Bravo & Ebiz software (if any)

Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD

Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 46 Phan Khiem Ich Str., Hung Gia 1 (R4), Tan Phong Ward, Dist.7, HCM

