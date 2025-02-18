Tuyển IT Helpdesk Lantro (Viet Nam) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

A. OBJECTIVES

- Responsible for organizing and managing the development process of the network system.

B. FUNCTIONS & DUTIES

- First point of contact for all employees in the company. Other issues involving network, server, or telephony services should be escalated to Levels 2 & 3 using the tools which will be provided by the company.

- Logging and processing request/escalation tickets using the ticketing system provided by the company.

- Support and problem-solving in a standardized workstation environment.

- On-site support solves problems related to peripheral printers, network printers, and other common peripheral devices.

- Incidents and service request which requires maintenance of printers or peripheral devices will be directed to the device maintenance party according to the contract the device is tied to.

- On-site support solves problems regarding the workstation network issues and cross-connections as part of standard service. The initial troubleshooting needs to be performed to evaluate the extent of the situation and escalate to the network team providing all the relevant information.

- Maintaining compliance with all company policies and procedures.

- Supporting for Bitrix24, Bravo & Ebiz software (if any)