Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế hoạch sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội:
- Tầng 9, Tòa nhà Vinafor, 127 Lò Đúc, Đồng Nhân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế hoạch sản xuất Với Mức Lương 13 - 25 Triệu
• Receive inquiry and clarify customer's request. Discuss with customer on development technique & follow customer's feedback
• Provide advice to customers about product structure, features, materials
• Send information & follow fabric sourcing, materials & send information for quotation
• Work with supplier on requirements
• Coordinate with Technical team, Sourcing, spplier to get information about fabric price, norm, CM price and make a costing table to submit CS team review and finalize price
• Follow the development of raw materials & approve the quality of developing materials. In case of difficulty finding the right material, consult the technical leader's advise
• Responsible for synchronizing materials to sew samples. Follow up the sample development process & Customer feedback
• Coordinate with CS to finalize & approve samples for production
• Make an order checklist and send it to Account customer service for approval
• Sample development follow-up, set delivery schedule, prepare sample sewing materials
Với Mức Lương 13 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 2-3 years experience in garment manufacturing
• English
• Able to work under pressure
• Computer skills: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance
• Join the Company’s annual travel, and other health insurance at the Company
• Sociable and professional working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI