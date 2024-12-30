Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM

Kế hoạch sản xuất

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế hoạch sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
13 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 9, Tòa nhà Vinafor, 127 Lò Đúc, Đồng Nhân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế hoạch sản xuất Với Mức Lương 13 - 25 Triệu

• Receive inquiry and clarify customer's request. Discuss with customer on development technique & follow customer's feedback
• Provide advice to customers about product structure, features, materials
• Send information & follow fabric sourcing, materials & send information for quotation
• Work with supplier on requirements
• Coordinate with Technical team, Sourcing, spplier to get information about fabric price, norm, CM price and make a costing table to submit CS team review and finalize price
• Follow the development of raw materials & approve the quality of developing materials. In case of difficulty finding the right material, consult the technical leader's advise
• Responsible for synchronizing materials to sew samples. Follow up the sample development process & Customer feedback
• Coordinate with CS to finalize & approve samples for production
• Make an order checklist and send it to Account customer service for approval
• Sample development follow-up, set delivery schedule, prepare sample sewing materials

Với Mức Lương 13 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from College/University in Garment Field
• 2-3 years experience in garment manufacturing
• English
• Able to work under pressure
• Computer skills: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive and competitive salary compared to the market
• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance
• Join the Company’s annual travel, and other health insurance at the Company
• Sociable and professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Thôn Ngọc Đà, Xã Tân Quang, Huyện Văn Lâm, Tỉnh Hưng Yên, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-hoach-san-xuat-thu-nhap-13-25-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job273810
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Amer
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Amer
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư BKG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư BKG Việt Nam
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTA LAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTA LAND
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI BAO BÌ EBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI BAO BÌ EBS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VINATECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VINATECH VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI CNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI CNA VIỆT NAM
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư BKG Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư BKG Việt Nam Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Minh Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Minh Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH SUGANUMA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 750 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SUGANUMA GROUP
600 - 750 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT KIM VIETTEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT KIM VIETTEX
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG WOO KIDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG WOO KIDS
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Điện Cơ Thống Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Điện Cơ Thống Nhất
35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VIỆT XÔ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VIỆT XÔ HÀ NỘI
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty CPTM BOO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 15 Triệu Công Ty CPTM BOO
14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Artemis Pastry Shop làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Artemis Pastry Shop
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH May Phương Thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH May Phương Thảo
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Euro Pharm VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Euro Pharm VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM
13 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập đoàn Sunhouse Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 19 Triệu Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập đoàn Sunhouse Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
13 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Môi Trường Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Môi Trường Hà Nội
Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TS COMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TS COMMERCE
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Sunhouse Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sunhouse Việt Nam
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Viện Công Nghệ ADN Và Phân Tích Di Truyền làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viện Công Nghệ ADN Và Phân Tích Di Truyền
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VETC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm