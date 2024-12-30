Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 9, Tòa nhà Vinafor, 127 Lò Đúc, Đồng Nhân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế hoạch sản xuất Với Mức Lương 13 - 25 Triệu

• Receive inquiry and clarify customer's request. Discuss with customer on development technique & follow customer's feedback

• Provide advice to customers about product structure, features, materials

• Send information & follow fabric sourcing, materials & send information for quotation

• Work with supplier on requirements

• Coordinate with Technical team, Sourcing, spplier to get information about fabric price, norm, CM price and make a costing table to submit CS team review and finalize price

• Follow the development of raw materials & approve the quality of developing materials. In case of difficulty finding the right material, consult the technical leader's advise

• Responsible for synchronizing materials to sew samples. Follow up the sample development process & Customer feedback

• Coordinate with CS to finalize & approve samples for production

• Make an order checklist and send it to Account customer service for approval

• Sample development follow-up, set delivery schedule, prepare sample sewing materials

Với Mức Lương 13 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from College/University in Garment Field

• 2-3 years experience in garment manufacturing

• English

• Able to work under pressure

• Computer skills: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive and competitive salary compared to the market

• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance

• Join the Company’s annual travel, and other health insurance at the Company

• Sociable and professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM

