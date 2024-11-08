Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/12/2024
Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 3

- TP HCM, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Embark on a journey back in time to Vietnam in 1930s with Hôtel des Arts boutique lifestyle hotel in Saigon. Combining the classical charm of French Indochina with a sense of timeless chic that only the MGallery Collection can provide, the hotel is as much an art museum as it is a 5 star hotel. Hôtel des Arts Saigon invites guests to relive the romance of this bygone era in their luxury hotel which offers all the comforts of the 21st century.
Artistic flair in every corner
With feminine lines standing in striking contrast to the neighbouring office, the building itself is a modern work of art. Once inside, guests can peruse the owner’s personal collection of paintings and antiques, which adorn every wall and hall of this distinctive establishment. Each room in our luxury hotel offers the smooth lines of an art deco décor, finished with the classic artistic accents that our boutique lifestyle hotel in Saigon is renowned for. For a touch of artistic flair in unique and luxurious surroundings, Hôtel des Arts is the jewel of Saigon, a 5 star hotel that is simply beyond compare.
Be transported to a bygone era
From the style of our luxury hotel to the touches of times gone by dotted all around the property, Hôtel des Arts can transport you to an era long gone. The Restaurant and Rooftop Bar on the 23rd floor pays homage to an era of speakeasy gatherings while the Saigon Kitchen offers a stylish and unique design inspired by classic Asian street food markets. Taking a side-step to the French elegance on its journey to old world glamour, Café des Beaux Arts features light and bright décor where you can take your afternoon tea, surrounded by the soft sounds of piano music, while you enjoy a book from our library. Each culinary experience to be had in our 5 star hotel is nothing short of whimsical and transformative, from the menus to the fine surroundings in which we invite you to dine.
Award winning luxury hotel
With its exceptional customer experience, world class accommodation and luxury offerings, Hôtel des Arts Saigon is honored to take out the prestigious titles “Leading Lifestyle Hotel in Asia” by World Travel Awards, “Luxury Boutique Hotel” and “Luxury Architecture Design Hotel” in Southeast Asia by World Luxury Hotel Awards, and “Luxury Best Traditional Hotel” by Luxury Travel Guide Awards for its distinctive modern romantic design and unique bespoke services. For award-winning luxury in a 5 star hotel that prides itself on providing a glamorous and specialized service, look no further than our boutique lifestyle hotel in Saigon.
Job Deion will be discussed in the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Ít nhất 05 năm kinh nghiệm trong công tác Tài chính Kế toán; hoặc 3 năm trở lên trong lĩnh vực kiểm toán
Thành thạo kỹ năng tin học văn phòng
Có kỹ năng tổng hợp và phân tích báo cáo
Ưu tiên ứng viên có khả năng sử dụng tiếng Anh trong công việc (đọc, viết)

Tại Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The salary and benefits will be discussed in the interview.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon

Hotel Des Arts Sai Gon

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Quận 3 - TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

