Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Trên 10 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Kim Mã, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

- Lead civil and architectural design for power plant facilities.

- Coordinate with process, mechanical, and electrical engineers to ensure integrated design solutions.

- Coordinate and supervise Vietnamese design consultant.

- Ensure design quality control and schedule management.

- Review and approve technical documents and drawings.

- Coordinate, check and complete Coordination, Shop and As-built drawing (shop drawings) that are prepared basically by sub-contractor (not only Vietnamese subcontractors, but also Indian Subcontractor), so that these drawings match the Specification, Contract drawings and construction schedule and other related contract document.

- Support Managers for all designing and construction work.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Can start working immediately

- Bachelor's/College Degree in Engineering (Civil, Architecture or equivalent)

- English: Upper-Intermediate Level

- Having at least 10 years of experience as a design engineer, including at least 2 years of experience in structural design engineer for plant project

- Having Valid Grade I Design Certification under Energy Plant, Chemical Plant and/or Technical Infrastructure

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Bonus

- Annual Leave

- Social Insurance

- Medical Insurance

- Health check-up

- Communication/Mobile Allowance

- Transportation Allowance

- Meal Allowance

- Home Leave Allowance

- Laptop will be provided

- Salary increase based on performance evaluation

*Allowances include Gross salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin