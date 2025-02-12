Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Trieu Viet Vuong St., Hai Ba Trung Dist., Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
[Job Summary】
- Responsible for working as a Architecture
【Job description】(details)
- Design for Master Plan
- Design for Achitect Detail
- Making Shopdrawing
- Making Movie, Animation or 3D
- Making BIM with REVIT
【Company/Job Attraction】
- Opportunity to learn and improve your skill with international standards.
- Professional, dynamic working environment
- Full benefits package
- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Communication in English (Intermediate level)
- Accept fresher
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Professional, dynamic, friendly working environment and promotion opportunities
- Increase salary according to working efficiency and fully commit to regimes for employees according to current law provisions (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance ...)
- Social/ Health Insurance according to Law
- Transportation support
- 13 month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
