Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Trieu Viet Vuong St., Hai Ba Trung Dist., Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

[Job Summary】
- Responsible for working as a Architecture
【Job description】(details)
- Design for Master Plan
- Design for Achitect Detail
- Making Shopdrawing
- Making Movie, Animation or 3D
- Making BIM with REVIT
【Company/Job Attraction】
- Opportunity to learn and improve your skill with international standards.
- Professional, dynamic working environment
- Full benefits package
- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from Architect University with major in Architect
- Communication in English (Intermediate level)
- Accept fresher

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Basic salary + Allowances (position, language);
- Professional, dynamic, friendly working environment and promotion opportunities
- Increase salary according to working efficiency and fully commit to regimes for employees according to current law provisions (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance ...)
- Social/ Health Insurance according to Law
- Transportation support
- 13 month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

