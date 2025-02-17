Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 54 Đường số 7, Khu đô thị mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP. HCM, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu
Build code and libraries to facilitate future use.
Participate in developing and optimizing user interfaces for software application solutions according to the company's actual requirements using Vue, React and Angular.
Participate in the system analysis and design process.
Research and apply new technologies to optimize product development efficiency.
Work closely with development team members and other departments to ensure work is completed quickly and efficiently.
Share knowledge and experience with colleagues to improve the performance of the entire team.
Research and apply new technologies and trends in the ERP field to improve the system
Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Experienced in one or more data-rich API-driven Vue, React, Angular projects
- Experience working with Tailwind css, Bootstrap, Ant design…
- Hands-on with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling for partial page updates
- Experience deploying applications with NodeJs, Docker, MySQL, MongoDB.
- Hands-on experience with Git
- Experience using design tools (Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch...) is an advantage.
- Experienced in debugging and optimize high performance web applications
- Experience in UI/UX design is an advantage
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonuses for holidays and New Year
13th-month bonus for completing a full year
Social insurance (BHXH) and health insurance (BHYT) in accordance with labor laws
Annual company trips, vacations, and health check-up
Working Hours:
Morning: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday to Friday
Afternoon: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
