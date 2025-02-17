Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom

Mức lương
10 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 54 Đường số 7, Khu đô thị mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP. HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Build code and libraries to facilitate future use.
.
Participate in developing and optimizing user interfaces for software application solutions according to the company's actual requirements using Vue, React and Angular.
Participate in the system analysis and design process.
Research and apply new technologies to optimize product development efficiency.
Work closely with development team members and other departments to ensure work is completed quickly and efficiently.
Share knowledge and experience with colleagues to improve the performance of the entire team.
Research and apply new technologies and trends in the ERP field to improve the system

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 1 year experience with Front-end
- Experienced in one or more data-rich API-driven Vue, React, Angular projects
- Experience working with Tailwind css, Bootstrap, Ant design…
- Hands-on with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling for partial page updates
- Experience deploying applications with NodeJs, Docker, MySQL, MongoDB.
.
- Hands-on experience with Git
- Experience using design tools (Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch...) is an advantage.
- Experienced in debugging and optimize high performance web applications
- Experience in UI/UX design is an advantage

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 10-18 million VND per month + Bonuses
Bonuses for holidays and New Year
13th-month bonus for completing a full year
Social insurance (BHXH) and health insurance (BHYT) in accordance with labor laws
Annual company trips, vacations, and health check-up
Working Hours:
Morning: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday to Friday
Afternoon: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 54 đường số 7, Khu đô thị mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-10-18-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job321647
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 106 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKCOMPANY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKCOMPANY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH LINKTO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LINKTO
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kengroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kengroup
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CP TIÊN PHONG CDS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP TIÊN PHONG CDS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ - Giải pháp - Công nghệ Ong Vàng (Beetech Solutions) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ - Giải pháp - Công nghệ Ong Vàng (Beetech Solutions)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CP TIÊN PHONG CDS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP TIÊN PHONG CDS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKCOMPANY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKCOMPANY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKCOMPANY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKCOMPANY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kengroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kengroup
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ UNIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ UNIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ACC GROUP VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH ACC GROUP VIETNAM
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần BIC Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần BIC Group
9 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Tnhh Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Ngôi Sao Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 41 - 57 Triệu Công Ty Tnhh Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Ngôi Sao Đỏ
41 - 57 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Union Technology Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Union Technology Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ANH PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANH PHÁT
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần International Fashion Depot làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần International Fashion Depot
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Linh Hoạt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Linh Hoạt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Au- Avago làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Au- Avago
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd, làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd,
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần LawSoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần LawSoft
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Pogofdev Software Development làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pogofdev Software Development
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 41 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM
41 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Bstar Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bstar Solutions
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ MINH TÂM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ MINH TÂM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm