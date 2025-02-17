Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 54 Đường số 7, Khu đô thị mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP. HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Build code and libraries to facilitate future use.

Participate in developing and optimizing user interfaces for software application solutions according to the company's actual requirements using Vue, React and Angular.

Participate in the system analysis and design process.

Research and apply new technologies to optimize product development efficiency.

Work closely with development team members and other departments to ensure work is completed quickly and efficiently.

Share knowledge and experience with colleagues to improve the performance of the entire team.

Research and apply new technologies and trends in the ERP field to improve the system

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 1 year experience with Front-end

- Experienced in one or more data-rich API-driven Vue, React, Angular projects

- Experience working with Tailwind css, Bootstrap, Ant design…

- Hands-on with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling for partial page updates

- Experience deploying applications with NodeJs, Docker, MySQL, MongoDB.

- Hands-on experience with Git

- Experience using design tools (Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch...) is an advantage.

- Experienced in debugging and optimize high performance web applications

- Experience in UI/UX design is an advantage

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 10-18 million VND per month + Bonuses

Bonuses for holidays and New Year

13th-month bonus for completing a full year

Social insurance (BHXH) and health insurance (BHYT) in accordance with labor laws

Annual company trips, vacations, and health check-up

Working Hours:

Morning: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday to Friday

Afternoon: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom

