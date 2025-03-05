Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 25/28 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phường Bến Nghé,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc

1. Develop and maintain a hybrid AI chat application using React Native / Flutter / UniApp / Ionic to ensure cross-platform compatibility (iOS/Android).

2. Integrate and optimize WebView + H5 interactions, ensuring smooth rendering and a high-performance user experience.

3. Implement AI-powered chat functionalities, including UI interactions, text input optimization, and dynamic conversation rendering.

4. Work closely with backend engineers to integrate APIs, optimize data requests, and ensure seamless real-time interactions.

5. Contribute to technical architecture decisions, performance optimization, and stability improvements of the AI-powered chat application.

6. Solve mobile compatibility issues and enhance the efficiency of Hybrid technology stacks.

7. Continuously optimize UI/UX based on AI conversational logic, improving user engagement and immersive experience.

8. Stay updated with the latest frontend trends and emerging AI interaction technologies to drive innovation within the team.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

10. Language requirements: English or Chinese

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

• Competitive salary, regular salary adjustment according to Company regulations.

• Bonus for holidays/New Year, birthday, funeral/wedding regime according to Company regulations.

• Annual leave regime, social insurance according to current law.

• Participate in internal bonding activities, company trip, team building, ...

• Work in a professional, dynamic, friendly environment and freely develop the true spirit of youth, learn, exchange experiences.

• Affirm and recognize your own capacity (Monthly, quarterly, yearly bonuses and certificates).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

