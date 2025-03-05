Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Lập trình viên

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO

Mức lương
30 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 25/28 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phường Bến Nghé,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu

1. Develop and maintain a hybrid AI chat application using React Native / Flutter / UniApp / Ionic to ensure cross-platform compatibility (iOS/Android).
2. Integrate and optimize WebView + H5 interactions, ensuring smooth rendering and a high-performance user experience.
3. Implement AI-powered chat functionalities, including UI interactions, text input optimization, and dynamic conversation rendering.
4. Work closely with backend engineers to integrate APIs, optimize data requests, and ensure seamless real-time interactions.
5. Contribute to technical architecture decisions, performance optimization, and stability improvements of the AI-powered chat application.
6. Solve mobile compatibility issues and enhance the efficiency of Hybrid technology stacks.
7. Continuously optimize UI/UX based on AI conversational logic, improving user engagement and immersive experience.
8. Stay updated with the latest frontend trends and emerging AI interaction technologies to drive innovation within the team.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

10. Language requirements: English or Chinese

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary, regular salary adjustment according to Company regulations.
• Bonus for holidays/New Year, birthday, funeral/wedding regime according to Company regulations.
• Annual leave regime, social insurance according to current law.
• Participate in internal bonding activities, company trip, team building, ...
• Work in a professional, dynamic, friendly environment and freely develop the true spirit of youth, learn, exchange experiences.
• Affirm and recognize your own capacity (Monthly, quarterly, yearly bonuses and certificates).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESTREAM AGENCY DEPRO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 25/28 Nguyễn Bình Khiêm, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

