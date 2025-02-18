Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 2, Nguyễn Thế Lộc, phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc

Develop Web projects, build front-end functions of Web with the use of ReactJS, Typescript, JavaScript, PHP Lavarel and relevant frameworks;

Collaborate in managing our Google Cloud Platform environment, ensuring optimal performance and security of hosted services;

Collaborate with BAs and other developers to troubleshoot and solve coding issues, improving usability;

Collaborate with other members to complete individual tasks and develop new and exciting solutions.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor is Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related major.

Have about 1 - 2 years of professional experience in a similar role.

Proficient understanding of JavaScript/Typescript; Frontend (ReactJS, HTML5, CSS3,...) Backend (PHP Laravel,...)

Proficient in using MySQL/PostgreSQL for database administration.

Good logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Experience in the full software development lifecycle from requirements analysis to design, development, testing and implementation.

Pay strong attention to detail and deliver high quality code in a timely manner.

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Having a passion for learning and developing yourself.

Understanding startup company culture, environment and process is an advantage

Quyền Lợi

Salary review twice a year or 6 months if good performance.

Holiday, Tet gifts, 13th month salary.

Trained to be a full stack developer.

Working in a dynamic, friendly, professional environment with high advancement opportunities.

Fully enjoy the insurance and welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law.

Enjoy diversified activities: Team building, Happy Hour, ...

Working time: 08:00 AM - 05:00 PM from Mondays to Fridays

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

