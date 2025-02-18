Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 2, Nguyễn Thế Lộc, phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu
Develop Web projects, build front-end functions of Web with the use of ReactJS, Typescript, JavaScript, PHP Lavarel and relevant frameworks;
Collaborate in managing our Google Cloud Platform environment, ensuring optimal performance and security of hosted services;
Collaborate with BAs and other developers to troubleshoot and solve coding issues, improving usability;
Collaborate with other members to complete individual tasks and develop new and exciting solutions.
Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have about 1 - 2 years of professional experience in a similar role.
Proficient understanding of JavaScript/Typescript; Frontend (ReactJS, HTML5, CSS3,...) Backend (PHP Laravel,...)
Proficient in using MySQL/PostgreSQL for database administration.
Good logical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Experience in the full software development lifecycle from requirements analysis to design, development, testing and implementation.
Pay strong attention to detail and deliver high quality code in a timely manner.
Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
Having a passion for learning and developing yourself.
Understanding startup company culture, environment and process is an advantage
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Holiday, Tet gifts, 13th month salary.
Trained to be a full stack developer.
Working in a dynamic, friendly, professional environment with high advancement opportunities.
Fully enjoy the insurance and welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law.
Enjoy diversified activities: Team building, Happy Hour, ...
Working time: 08:00 AM - 05:00 PM from Mondays to Fridays
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Cozwork
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
