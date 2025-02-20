Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

This is an important role within Cards Usage team and the key responsibility of the incumbent is to build cards ENR book profitably through inorganic measures such as IPP (Installment Payment Plan) and Fast Cash. The objective of the role is to improve the card utilization through propositions such as IPP and Fast Cash. The same shall be achieved not only using traditional methods such as tele-calling but also using evolving technologies and channels like mobile app, digital card, SMS etc. This key role is responsible for growing the cardholder inorganic spends, build ENR.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Monitor the portfolio and take actions to grow IPP & Fast Cash propositions to improve limit utilization of FE Credit cardholders in a most profitable manner.

2. Regularly monitor trends to arrive at a propensity model so that the sales productivity improves

3. Work with Activation and usage teams to work out segment level offers for FE Credit Customers to promote IPP. Regularly work with loyalty & retention team to promote IPP product and also use it as a retention tool.