Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại FE CREDIT
- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, No. 09 Doan Van Bo Street
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD
This is an important role within Cards Usage team and the key responsibility of the incumbent is to build cards ENR book profitably through inorganic measures such as IPP (Installment Payment Plan) and Fast Cash. The objective of the role is to improve the card utilization through propositions such as IPP and Fast Cash. The same shall be achieved not only using traditional methods such as tele-calling but also using evolving technologies and channels like mobile app, digital card, SMS etc. This key role is responsible for growing the cardholder inorganic spends, build ENR.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Monitor the portfolio and take actions to grow IPP & Fast Cash propositions to improve limit utilization of FE Credit cardholders in a most profitable manner.
2. Regularly monitor trends to arrive at a propensity model so that the sales productivity improves
3. Work with Activation and usage teams to work out segment level offers for FE Credit Customers to promote IPP. Regularly work with loyalty & retention team to promote IPP product and also use it as a retention tool.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor Degree
Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
15 annual leaves Lunch Allowance 13th salary Annual bonus Premium Healthcare Program
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
