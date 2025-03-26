Tuyển Market Research Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Prepare next season with the best supply solutions.

• Ensure component availability and optimize component stock for finished goods production.

• Anticipate the production capacity and planning management according to the finished goods production strategy.

• Ensure accurate Finished goods order pricing & on-time delivery.

• Develop supplier supply chain management maturity and autonomy.

• Improve supply flexibility and efficiency.

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

-Monthly performance bonus and 13th salary.

-Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Labor Law and Premium Insurance.

-Annual health check.

-Sport practice allowance.

-Several training courses to increase your competence with great opportunities for career development.

-Business trips are paid for by the Company.

-Attractive staff discount for all purchases in Decathlon Vietnam.