Tuyển Market Research Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Decathlon Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Floor B1
- R4
- 18
- 29, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai Street, Thanh Xuan
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Prepare next season with the best supply solutions.
• Ensure component availability and optimize component stock for finished goods production.
• Anticipate the production capacity and planning management according to the finished goods production strategy.
• Ensure accurate Finished goods order pricing & on-time delivery.
• Develop supplier supply chain management maturity and autonomy.
• Improve supply flexibility and efficiency.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU:
-Monthly performance bonus and 13th salary.
-Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Labor Law and Premium Insurance.
-Annual health check.
-Sport practice allowance.
-Several training courses to increase your competence with great opportunities for career development.
-Business trips are paid for by the Company.
-Attractive staff discount for all purchases in Decathlon Vietnam.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
