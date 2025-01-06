Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH TM DV Tân Hiệp Phát làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Manage all financial aspect of BU annual plan, operation plan ensure financial resources are effectively invested and control once invested, financial risk is identified and manage (ROI, ROCE, ROA)

A. Manage Capital usage:

1.1 As a member of the strategic management team, will be responsible for establishing policies and procedure and operating mechanicalism, long-term business planning, strategic financial guidance to senior management

1.2 Act as a key advisor on financial matters to the executive team, ensuring alignment of financial strategy with company goals that will ensure effective investment, management of capital investment, effective utilization of capital and added to share holder value.

1.3 Organise to implement these policies and system related to finance, lead to set up COA for BU.

1.4 Develop and implement effective internal control systems to safeguard company assets and mitigate financial risks

1.5 Lead the development and implementation of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across all factories to improve financial processes and align them with current business needs

1.6 Review and enhance existing financial processes and workflows to ensure they are efficient and scalable in line with the company's ongoing transformation

1.7 Oversee the management of working capital, cash flow, and ensure liquidity for operational needs

1.8 Present financial results and forecasts to the Board of Directors, shareholders, and other stakeholders