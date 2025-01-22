Tuyển Marketing Director The Representative Office of HOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Overview: The Director of Sales for Harbour Outdoor, a leading outdoor furniture brand, will be responsible for developing and executing the sales strategy to drive growth in both existing and new markets. This individual will lead a high-performing sales team, manage key client relationships, and drive the overall revenue and profitability of the company’s sales channels. The Director of Sales will work closely with marketing, product development, and customer service teams to ensure alignment with brand goals and market demands.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Sales Strategy & Planning:

• Develop and implement a comprehensive sales strategy that aligns with the company’s business objectives, market trends, and customer needs.

• Set and achieve ambitious sales targets and KPIs to drive revenue and market share growth.

• Monitor market conditions, competitor activity, and emerging trends in outdoor living and furniture sectors.

• Drive sales through multiple channels including retail, direct-to-consumer (DTC), e-commerce, wholesale, and B2B partnerships.

2. Team Leadership & Management:

• Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing sales team, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement.