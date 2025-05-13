Tuyển Marketing Director Bin Corporation Group Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Vice Director will play a pivotal role in shaping One IBC’s strategic direction, driving business growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening the company’s global market presence. The incumbent will work closely with the Operation Director to ensure sustainable growth, operational excellence, and a high level of service delivery.

❖ Key Responsibilities:

1. Strategic Leadership

● Define and execute the company’s strategic vision and long-term objectives.

● Develop and execute corporate strategies to drive revenue growth, improve cost efficiency, and expand market reach while ensuring strong compliance and operational governance.

● Lead initiatives to enhance the company’s business incorporation, financial advisory, and international taxation services to meet global market demands.

2. Operational Oversight

● Lead, manage, and mentor department heads across six core functions.

● Establish clear operational goals and KPIs for each department, ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic objectives.

● Lead cross-functional teams to optimize business operations through digital transformation (e.g., CRM systems & ERP platforms), ensuring seamless integration of technology to enhance efficiency and service delivery.