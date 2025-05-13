Tuyển Marketing Director Bin Corporation Group Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Bin Corporation Group Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 507B Huynh Tan Phat Street, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Vice Director will play a pivotal role in shaping One IBC’s strategic direction, driving business growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening the company’s global market presence. The incumbent will work closely with the Operation Director to ensure sustainable growth, operational excellence, and a high level of service delivery.
❖ Key Responsibilities:
1. Strategic Leadership
● Define and execute the company’s strategic vision and long-term objectives.
● Develop and execute corporate strategies to drive revenue growth, improve cost efficiency, and expand market reach while ensuring strong compliance and operational governance.
● Lead initiatives to enhance the company’s business incorporation, financial advisory, and international taxation services to meet global market demands.
2. Operational Oversight
● Lead, manage, and mentor department heads across six core functions.
● Establish clear operational goals and KPIs for each department, ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic objectives.
● Lead cross-functional teams to optimize business operations through digital transformation (e.g., CRM systems & ERP platforms), ensuring seamless integration of technology to enhance efficiency and service delivery.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bin Corporation Group Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bin Corporation Group Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI