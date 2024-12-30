Tuyển Marketing Online AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Search and make OEM list

• Make OEM list.

• Categorize the OEM list to timely find when requested by other departments.

• Contact with OEM to collect information according to requirements.

2. Evaluate and select OEM

• Set up time to evaluate and select OEM suitable with actual situation.

• OEM information classification includes, but is not limited to, production lines, locations, sizes, and products.

• Coordinate exchange activities and requests between OEMs and relevant departments.

• Evaluate and choose the appropriate OEM.

3. Establish contract, procedures and related documents

• Drafting contract related to OEM.

• Negotiate with OEM about contract terms.

• Develop operating procedures with OEM