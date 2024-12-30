Tuyển Marketing Online AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Online Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
- Hồ Chí Minh: Golden Tower, No.6 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Dakao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Online Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Search and make OEM list
• Make OEM list.
• Categorize the OEM list to timely find when requested by other departments.
• Contact with OEM to collect information according to requirements.
2. Evaluate and select OEM
• Set up time to evaluate and select OEM suitable with actual situation.
• OEM information classification includes, but is not limited to, production lines, locations, sizes, and products.
• Coordinate exchange activities and requests between OEMs and relevant departments.
• Evaluate and choose the appropriate OEM.
3. Establish contract, procedures and related documents
• Drafting contract related to OEM.
• Negotiate with OEM about contract terms.
• Develop operating procedures with OEM
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
