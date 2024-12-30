Tuyển Marketing Online AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Marketing Online

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Online Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Golden Tower, No.6 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Dakao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Online Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Search and make OEM list
• Make OEM list.
• Categorize the OEM list to timely find when requested by other departments.
• Contact with OEM to collect information according to requirements.
2. Evaluate and select OEM
• Set up time to evaluate and select OEM suitable with actual situation.
• OEM information classification includes, but is not limited to, production lines, locations, sizes, and products.
• Coordinate exchange activities and requests between OEMs and relevant departments.
• Evaluate and choose the appropriate OEM.
3. Establish contract, procedures and related documents
• Drafting contract related to OEM.
• Negotiate with OEM about contract terms.
• Develop operating procedures with OEM

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: LOCATION Road 11, Bien Hoa I Industrial Zone, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

