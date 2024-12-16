Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 17 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Củ Chi, Huyện Củ Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu

Deploy & maintain factory Cyber Security program as local technical authority

Setup & maintain overall factory network architecture, both hardware & configuration

Key member in pilot digital projects, maintaining a strong foundation layer, supporting a robust & sustained digital factory

Build standards & know-how for upskilling factory engineers in term of IT-OT convergence & Cyber Security

Coordinate & work with factory Data Engineer for setting up & maintain data pipeline as well as troubleshooting connectivity

Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical background in telecommunication/ IT majors, focused on networking & data transferring

Solid knowledge on network architecture, hardware connectivity & data transferring protocols

Design thinking, logical reasoning. Cyber Security knowledge & skills are strong plus

Data literacy & familiar with industrial data collection such as SQL, OPC...

Resilience, willing to expose yourself to shopfloor operation and working on short intensive sprints of project-based workstreams.

Good English communication & Self-motivated, committed, and confident

Experience

Experience: 02 years operating and supporting equipment in the factory‘s I-OT system for foreign companies.

Knowledge

Strong understanding of Network Security, System Security, Information Security, and Application Security

Understand the factory‘s I-OT equipment connected to the IT system to ensure customer security standards (Cyber Security)

Location: Tay Bac Cu Chi Industrial Zone (Shuttle bus from Dis 7)

Location:

Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Highly competitive salary and bonus, plus several additional benefits.

Earnings 13 months salary/year.

Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company.

Welfare package of Holiday, Tet, Group‘s birthday 9 million/year.

Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment.

Opportunity to work on challenging international projects.

Being part of a rapidly expanding organization.

Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses.

Familiarity with discovery and migration toolkits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin