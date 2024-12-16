Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 17 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Củ Chi, Huyện Củ Chi
Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu
Deploy & maintain factory Cyber Security program as local technical authority
Setup & maintain overall factory network architecture, both hardware & configuration
Key member in pilot digital projects, maintaining a strong foundation layer, supporting a robust & sustained digital factory
Build standards & know-how for upskilling factory engineers in term of IT-OT convergence & Cyber Security
Coordinate & work with factory Data Engineer for setting up & maintain data pipeline as well as troubleshooting connectivity
Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Solid knowledge on network architecture, hardware connectivity & data transferring protocols
Design thinking, logical reasoning. Cyber Security knowledge & skills are strong plus
Data literacy & familiar with industrial data collection such as SQL, OPC...
Resilience, willing to expose yourself to shopfloor operation and working on short intensive sprints of project-based workstreams.
Good English communication & Self-motivated, committed, and confident
Experience
Experience: 02 years operating and supporting equipment in the factory‘s I-OT system for foreign companies.
Knowledge
Strong understanding of Network Security, System Security, Information Security, and Application Security
Understand the factory‘s I-OT equipment connected to the IT system to ensure customer security standards (Cyber Security)
Location: Tay Bac Cu Chi Industrial Zone (Shuttle bus from Dis 7)
Location:
Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Earnings 13 months salary/year.
Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company.
Welfare package of Holiday, Tet, Group‘s birthday 9 million/year.
Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment.
Opportunity to work on challenging international projects.
Being part of a rapidly expanding organization.
Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses.
Familiarity with discovery and migration toolkits.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI