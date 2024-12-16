Tuyển Network Engineer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 17 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/01/2025
Network Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Mức lương
Đến 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Củ Chi, Huyện Củ Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu

Deploy & maintain factory Cyber Security program as local technical authority
Setup & maintain overall factory network architecture, both hardware & configuration
Key member in pilot digital projects, maintaining a strong foundation layer, supporting a robust & sustained digital factory
Build standards & know-how for upskilling factory engineers in term of IT-OT convergence & Cyber Security
Coordinate & work with factory Data Engineer for setting up & maintain data pipeline as well as troubleshooting connectivity

Với Mức Lương Đến 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical background in telecommunication/ IT majors, focused on networking & data transferring
Solid knowledge on network architecture, hardware connectivity & data transferring protocols
Design thinking, logical reasoning. Cyber Security knowledge & skills are strong plus
Data literacy & familiar with industrial data collection such as SQL, OPC...
Resilience, willing to expose yourself to shopfloor operation and working on short intensive sprints of project-based workstreams.
Good English communication & Self-motivated, committed, and confident
Experience
Experience: 02 years operating and supporting equipment in the factory‘s I-OT system for foreign companies.
Knowledge
Strong understanding of Network Security, System Security, Information Security, and Application Security
Understand the factory‘s I-OT equipment connected to the IT system to ensure customer security standards (Cyber Security)
Location: Tay Bac Cu Chi Industrial Zone (Shuttle bus from Dis 7)
Location:

Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Highly competitive salary and bonus, plus several additional benefits.
Earnings 13 months salary/year.
Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company.
Welfare package of Holiday, Tet, Group‘s birthday 9 million/year.
Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment.
Opportunity to work on challenging international projects.
Being part of a rapidly expanding organization.
Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses.
Familiarity with discovery and migration toolkits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14 & 16, tòa nhà CMC, Duy Tân, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

