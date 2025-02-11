Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1, Số 106 Nguyễn Giản Thanh, Phường 15, Quận 10, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD

JOB SUMMARY
Managing and optimizing overall logistics operation in dry food warehouse.
MAIN ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Minimum 5 and maximum 20 points including "Perform other task as assigned…". Group the main tasks into a target group to deliver a specific goal.
Order Management
1 Plan order, stock flow and track supplier delivery progress according to business plan and store opening plan.
2 Monitor supplier performance for recommendations along with HOD and Merchandising team to make appropriate adjustments.
3 Inventory control, date control, fast- and slow-moving items to promptly adjust inventory levels, turnover days align with business plans and warehouse capacity.
4. Monitor promotional goods, gifts, new items to timely allocate to stores according to the plan.
5. Allocate tasks and responsibilities under management.
Operations

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 24C Trương Định, Phường 6, Quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

