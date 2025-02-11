Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1, Số 106 Nguyễn Giản Thanh, Phường 15, Quận 10, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD
JOB SUMMARY
Managing and optimizing overall logistics operation in dry food warehouse.
MAIN ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Order Management
1 Plan order, stock flow and track supplier delivery progress according to business plan and store opening plan.
2 Monitor supplier performance for recommendations along with HOD and Merchandising team to make appropriate adjustments.
3 Inventory control, date control, fast- and slow-moving items to promptly adjust inventory levels, turnover days align with business plans and warehouse capacity.
4. Monitor promotional goods, gifts, new items to timely allocate to stores according to the plan.
5. Allocate tasks and responsibilities under management.
Operations
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam
