Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH GS 25 Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

JOB SUMMARY

Managing and optimizing overall logistics operation in dry food warehouse.

MAIN ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Order Management

1 Plan order, stock flow and track supplier delivery progress according to business plan and store opening plan.

2 Monitor supplier performance for recommendations along with HOD and Merchandising team to make appropriate adjustments.

3 Inventory control, date control, fast- and slow-moving items to promptly adjust inventory levels, turnover days align with business plans and warehouse capacity.

4. Monitor promotional goods, gifts, new items to timely allocate to stores according to the plan.

5. Allocate tasks and responsibilities under management.

Operations