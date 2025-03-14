Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Navigos Search

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Mức lương
15 - 25 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Responsibilities:
• Operations Management:
o Monitor and control monthly targets for the Operations department, with a strong focus on cost optimization.
o Oversee and enhance the performance of the customs declaration team to ensure operational excellence.
o Supervise the efficiency of trucking and delivery processes to maintain high-quality standards.
o Ensure the team meets daily operational deadlines, including system input, billing, reporting, etc.
o Build, improve, and standardize BU’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as needed.

• Sales & Commercial Support:
o Collaborate with Sales and Commercial teams to increase cargo volume, particularly through bidding processes.

• Customer Service & Relationship Management:
o Provide professional consultation to customers on customs regulations.
o Enhance customer-centricity within the team to deliver high-quality service.
o Minimize customer complaints through effective problem-solving and proactive communication.
o Ensure customers’ requirements are consistently met as per the established SOPs.

• Vendor & Supplier Management:
o Manage and build relationships with vendors and suppliers to ensure reliable service delivery.

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

