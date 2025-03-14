Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Responsibilities:

• Operations Management:

o Monitor and control monthly targets for the Operations department, with a strong focus on cost optimization.

o Oversee and enhance the performance of the customs declaration team to ensure operational excellence.

o Supervise the efficiency of trucking and delivery processes to maintain high-quality standards.

o Ensure the team meets daily operational deadlines, including system input, billing, reporting, etc.

o Build, improve, and standardize BU’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as needed.



• Sales & Commercial Support:

o Collaborate with Sales and Commercial teams to increase cargo volume, particularly through bidding processes.



• Customer Service & Relationship Management:

o Provide professional consultation to customers on customs regulations.

o Enhance customer-centricity within the team to deliver high-quality service.

o Minimize customer complaints through effective problem-solving and proactive communication.

o Ensure customers’ requirements are consistently met as per the established SOPs.



• Vendor & Supplier Management:

o Manage and build relationships with vendors and suppliers to ensure reliable service delivery.