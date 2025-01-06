Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Navigos Search

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
500 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD

Key Responsibilities:
Serve as the primary point of contact for customers, ensuring timely and accurate communication regarding shipments, schedules, and documentation.
Handle and process shipping documentation, including bills of lading, invoices, and customs declarations, in compliance with regulations.
Coordinate with carriers, suppliers, and internal teams to ensure smooth and efficient movement of goods.
Resolve customer inquiries, complaints, and issues promptly, maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.
Monitor shipments and provide regular updates to customers on the status and any potential delays.
Maintain accurate records of customer interactions, shipment details, and service logs in the company’s system.
Collaborate with the sales and operations teams to ensure customer requirements are met effectively.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field (preferred but not mandatory).
Minimum 2 years of experience in documentation or customer service in the freight forwarding (sea) industry.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-cham-soc-khach-hang-thu-nhap-500-900-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job307008
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Mijunka làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Mijunka
6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CALL CALL HOTLINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CALL CALL HOTLINE
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn KIM TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn KIM TÍN Pro Company
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NINA
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ LƯƠNG NGUYÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ LƯƠNG NGUYÊN
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Khai Nhật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Khai Nhật
7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Zas làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Zas
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FY
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN FAMILY SHOPPING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN FAMILY SHOPPING
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tam Hợp Investment làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tam Hợp Investment
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GALAXY FINX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GALAXY FINX
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CHUSVN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHUSVN CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Ứng Dụng PKH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Ứng Dụng PKH
6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG KHÁM CƠ XƯƠNG KHỚP OPTIMAL 365 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG KHÁM CƠ XƯƠNG KHỚP OPTIMAL 365
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Thực Phẩm Thái Sơn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thực Phẩm Thái Sơn
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THUYỀN NHIÊU LỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THUYỀN NHIÊU LỘC
8 - 8.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN MÁY GIA KHANG Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN MÁY GIA KHANG Pro Company
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN LPE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN LPE
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư xây dựng và Công nghệ môi trường Dương Nhật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư xây dựng và Công nghệ môi trường Dương Nhật
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THUẬN ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THUẬN ANH
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH ĐÔ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH ĐÔ
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT ENIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT ENIC
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC PHÚ SÂM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC PHÚ SÂM
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIRA KIRA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIRA KIRA
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TM VÀ DV NINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM VÀ DV NINA
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm