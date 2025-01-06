Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD
Key Responsibilities:
Serve as the primary point of contact for customers, ensuring timely and accurate communication regarding shipments, schedules, and documentation.
Handle and process shipping documentation, including bills of lading, invoices, and customs declarations, in compliance with regulations.
Coordinate with carriers, suppliers, and internal teams to ensure smooth and efficient movement of goods.
Resolve customer inquiries, complaints, and issues promptly, maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.
Monitor shipments and provide regular updates to customers on the status and any potential delays.
Maintain accurate records of customer interactions, shipment details, and service logs in the company’s system.
Collaborate with the sales and operations teams to ensure customer requirements are met effectively.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field (preferred but not mandatory).
Minimum 2 years of experience in documentation or customer service in the freight forwarding (sea) industry.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
