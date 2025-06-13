Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/07/2025
VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 1st Floor, BW Building, 01 Tien Phong 3 Road, Hoa Phu ward, Thu Dau Mot city, Binh Duong province, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Freight rate entry, freight payment preparation, and amd processing in the Ashley System
2. Checking and reviewing the payment if there are any discrepancies
3. Maintaining some reports as quantity of cargo shipped, customer shipments and freight rate.
4. Review and make sure the C/CNW invoice show correct routing (ASN)
5. Keep in touch frequently with the ocean freight carriers to establish strong relations, expand understanding of working processes, and identify areas for continuous improvement.
6. Provide training and support to suppliers about the booking process of Ashley carriers and other Ashley Furniture requirements.
7. Review the historical and future bookings plan by carrier to manage the percentage of the carrier allocation that is fulfilled weekly, escalating shortfalls to the carriers to identify solutions.
8. Meet regularly with the Logistics Leaders to align on best practices, brainstorm solutions to problems, and drive continuous improvement efforts.
9. Partner with other teams of Supply Chain to identify urgent purchase orders and customer promotions in need of expedites to choose the fastest transit time options available.
10. Escalate issues related to carrier routing, rates, or contracts to the Logistics Leader and US International Logistics team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam

VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 01st, BW Building, No. 01, Tien Phong 3 road, Hoa Phu ward, Thu Dau Mot city, Binh Duong

Khu Vực

