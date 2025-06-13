Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng VPDD Citigroup Ltd. In Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Freight rate entry, freight payment preparation, and amd processing in the Ashley System

2. Checking and reviewing the payment if there are any discrepancies

3. Maintaining some reports as quantity of cargo shipped, customer shipments and freight rate.

4. Review and make sure the C/CNW invoice show correct routing (ASN)

5. Keep in touch frequently with the ocean freight carriers to establish strong relations, expand understanding of working processes, and identify areas for continuous improvement.

6. Provide training and support to suppliers about the booking process of Ashley carriers and other Ashley Furniture requirements.

7. Review the historical and future bookings plan by carrier to manage the percentage of the carrier allocation that is fulfilled weekly, escalating shortfalls to the carriers to identify solutions.

8. Meet regularly with the Logistics Leaders to align on best practices, brainstorm solutions to problems, and drive continuous improvement efforts.

9. Partner with other teams of Supply Chain to identify urgent purchase orders and customer promotions in need of expedites to choose the fastest transit time options available.

10. Escalate issues related to carrier routing, rates, or contracts to the Logistics Leader and US International Logistics team.