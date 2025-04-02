Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

To plan, organize and carry out the entire local distribution, courier operation, raw material and finished goods stores operations in order to ensure timely delivery of goods to the customer.

1. Refer to terms and references of in/outbound logistical operations, comply with rules / regulations and prepare relevant documents in order to ensure the smooth delivery of goods to the customer

2. Co-ordinate with internal departments, customers’ courier services, transport agents, Customs and local authorities and deliver the goods to the customers while ensuring the completion of pre/post shipment documentation

3. Carry out regular customer visits and provide improved customer service

4. Manage raw material & finished goods stores operations, provide improved service to user department and maintain highest level of inventory accuracy

5. Negotiate quotation, short-list couriers / forwarders and packing material vendors in order to secure better trade terms and create a sustainable vendor base

6. Prepare reports/comparisons of logistics and assist with management decision making

7. Liaise with external parties and represent the SBU to facilitate smooth functioning of the import / export processes

8. Ensure timely payments of duties, taxes, levies etc, in order to avoid incurrence of demurrage / penalties and maintain the reputation of the organization