Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Prym Intimates VIetnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Prym Intimates VIetnam

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Prym Intimates VIetnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B, Dị Sử, Mỹ Hào, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

To plan, organize and carry out the entire local distribution, courier operation, raw material and finished goods stores operations in order to ensure timely delivery of goods to the customer.
1. Refer to terms and references of in/outbound logistical operations, comply with rules / regulations and prepare relevant documents in order to ensure the smooth delivery of goods to the customer
2. Co-ordinate with internal departments, customers’ courier services, transport agents, Customs and local authorities and deliver the goods to the customers while ensuring the completion of pre/post shipment documentation
3. Carry out regular customer visits and provide improved customer service
4. Manage raw material & finished goods stores operations, provide improved service to user department and maintain highest level of inventory accuracy
5. Negotiate quotation, short-list couriers / forwarders and packing material vendors in order to secure better trade terms and create a sustainable vendor base
6. Prepare reports/comparisons of logistics and assist with management decision making
7. Liaise with external parties and represent the SBU to facilitate smooth functioning of the import / export processes
8. Ensure timely payments of duties, taxes, levies etc, in order to avoid incurrence of demurrage / penalties and maintain the reputation of the organization

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Prym Intimates VIetnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Prym Intimates VIetnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Prym Intimates VIetnam

Prym Intimates VIetnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: KCN Det May Pho Noi B, Di Su, My Hao, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

