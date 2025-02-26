Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Classic Fine Foods làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Product Development and Application:

Responsible for researching, innovating, and developing new beverage recipes that align with market trends and brand direction.

Train and guide customers and suppliers on how to effectively use and apply products.

Manage and update the beverage recipe database.

Monin Studio Management and Operation:

Operate and manage Monin Studio activities, ensuring service quality and customer experience.

Organize and host visitor groups, introducing products and services.

Prepare and implement product innovation projects that meet market demand.

Marketing and Event Support:

Collaborate with the Marketing department to organize product promotion events and programs.

Assist in developing and implementing communication campaigns to introduce new products.

Collaboration and Relationship Building:

Work closely with internal departments (BID, Sales, Marketing) and external partners (importers, suppliers, associations, media).

Build and maintain good relationships with customers and partners.

Work location: Ha Noi, Vietnam

Experience working in a coffee chain or the beverage ingredient supply industry.

Preference for candidates with R&D management experience in a bar chain, especially in 5-star hotels or cocktail bars.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to analyze F&B market trends and propose solutions.

Ability to work independently and in a team.

Knowledge and passion for the F&B industry, especially the beverage sector.

Ability to be creative and up-to-date with new trends.

Ngành nghề: Thực phẩm & Đồ uống, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội