Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Classic Fine Foods làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Classic Fine Foods
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/03/2025
Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Classic Fine Foods

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product Development and Application:
Responsible for researching, innovating, and developing new beverage recipes that align with market trends and brand direction.
Train and guide customers and suppliers on how to effectively use and apply products.
Manage and update the beverage recipe database.
Monin Studio Management and Operation:
Operate and manage Monin Studio activities, ensuring service quality and customer experience.
Organize and host visitor groups, introducing products and services.
Prepare and implement product innovation projects that meet market demand.
Marketing and Event Support:
Collaborate with the Marketing department to organize product promotion events and programs.
Assist in developing and implementing communication campaigns to introduce new products.
Collaboration and Relationship Building:
Work closely with internal departments (BID, Sales, Marketing) and external partners (importers, suppliers, associations, media).
Build and maintain good relationships with customers and partners.
Work location: Ha Noi, Vietnam
Experience working in a coffee chain or the beverage ingredient supply industry.
Preference for candidates with R&D management experience in a bar chain, especially in 5-star hotels or cocktail bars.
Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to analyze F&B market trends and propose solutions.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Knowledge and passion for the F&B industry, especially the beverage sector.
Ability to be creative and up-to-date with new trends.
Ngành nghề: Thực phẩm & Đồ uống, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Classic Fine Foods

Classic Fine Foods

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô Vb.17b-19-21a, đường số 22A, khu công nghiệp trong khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

