Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

- Conduct market research to identify potential customers, market trends and competition.

- Create opportunities to reach potential customers through various means including phone calls, Internet, face-to-face meetings, networking events, conferences.

- Develop a deep understanding of customer needs and customize solutions to meet their specific requirements.

- Consult, negotiate with customers on prices, contracts, and sign contracts.

- Provide after-sales customer care, maintain relationships with existing customers.

- Search for solutions and tools to improve productivity and improve operations at Sites

- Search for and connect with new customers who need to rent warehouses and Implement new projects.

- College, university in economics, business administration, import-export, foreign languages, foreign trade, logistics and supply chain management

- English level: Good & sufficient communication skill in English.

- Office skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office

- Soft skills: Management, communication, situation handling

- Ability to work independently and in-depth reports.

- Priority is given to candidates with experience more than 3 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of Warehouse operation, Logistics market business

- Go to business trip as required

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Vận chuyển / Giao nhận / Kho vận, Xuất nhập khẩu

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội