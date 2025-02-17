Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu
- Conduct market research to identify potential customers, market trends and competition.
- Create opportunities to reach potential customers through various means including phone calls, Internet, face-to-face meetings, networking events, conferences.
- Develop a deep understanding of customer needs and customize solutions to meet their specific requirements.
- Consult, negotiate with customers on prices, contracts, and sign contracts.
- Provide after-sales customer care, maintain relationships with existing customers.
- Search for solutions and tools to improve productivity and improve operations at Sites
- Search for and connect with new customers who need to rent warehouses and Implement new projects.
- College, university in economics, business administration, import-export, foreign languages, foreign trade, logistics and supply chain management
- English level: Good & sufficient communication skill in English.
- Office skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Soft skills: Management, communication, situation handling
- Ability to work independently and in-depth reports.
- Priority is given to candidates with experience more than 3 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of Warehouse operation, Logistics market business
- Go to business trip as required
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Vận chuyển / Giao nhận / Kho vận, Xuất nhập khẩu
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Tại Công ty TNHH Logistics MLC ITL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
