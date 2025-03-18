Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
16 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 16 - 30 Triệu

1/As a Sales Admin:
- Manage project-related contracts, including NDAs, agreements, and invoices, in coordination with the back office, sales, and development teams.
- Enhance and maintain contract templates to ensure efficiency and consistency.
- Monitor and track financial performance to optimize project profitability.
- Maintain and update customer and sales data in the CRM system.
- Liaise with clients (primarily in Japan and Vietnam) to discuss and confirm contract-related details.
- Assist the Sales Manager in ensuring seamless project execution.
2/General Responsibilities:
- Define your KPIs and action plans in alignment with the company’s goals, strategies, and objectives.
- Regularly review and refine your plans, securing internal approvals when necessary.
- Provide consistent progress updates and seek guidance from the Sales Manager.
- Continuously enhance efficiency and productivity through process improvement and KAIZEN initiatives.
- Pursue ongoing learning and professional development to expand your responsibilities and advance your career toward roles such as Sales Account Manager or leadership positions.

Với Mức Lương 16 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Prior experience in sales or administration is a plus, but not required.
- Preferably studied accounting, business, or related fields in school.
- Strong sense of responsibility and willingness to learn and grow in a professional environment.
- Ability to stay updated with industry trends and new technologies with a proactive attitude.
▪ Language Requirements:
- Japanese: JLPT N1~2 level (Required)
- English: Basic communication skills preferred (TOEIC 600+ is a plus, but not mandatory).
*Practical communication skills are more important than certifications.*

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 700-1,200 USD gross (Depending on experience and skills)
- Working time: Mon-Fri: 8h30-17h30, Hybrid working, lên VP 3 ngày và wfh 2 ngày
BENEFITS:
▪ PC: Mac book Pro / Air for all employees
▪ Employee Evaluation Policy
▪ Certification Allowance: Many kinds, salary base up
▪ Salary Review: 2 times/ year
▪ Party ???? & Event: A lot
▪ Company Trip
▪ Career path: We define two main paths. Organizational management or expert(Specific Tech, PJ Management, UX design, Sales, Marketing, etc.). Even becoming Director, CTO, and also CEO of us is possible.
▪ Probation: full salary
▪ Insurance on 90% salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-16-30-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job337207
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI NETZERO SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI NETZERO SÀI GÒN
20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SANITEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SANITEC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TIN HỌC XÂY DỰNG NA NO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TIN HỌC XÂY DỰNG NA NO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GỐM SỨ TOÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GỐM SỨ TOÀN QUỐC
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ELITE VDP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ELITE VDP
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG BISCONS TINH HOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG BISCONS TINH HOA
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH VÀ TIẾP THỊ GIAO THÔNG VẬN TẢI VIỆT NAM-VIETRAVEL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH VÀ TIẾP THỊ GIAO THÔNG VẬN TẢI VIỆT NAM-VIETRAVEL
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC MỸ THUẬT BỤI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC MỸ THUẬT BỤI
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Ý Ngọc Tiên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Ý Ngọc Tiên
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Định Đo Lường An Toàn 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Định Đo Lường An Toàn 1
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tiến Việt Thái làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 75 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tiến Việt Thái
20 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần MORIKOMART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần MORIKOMART
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SUNVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SUNVIET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Động Học Stella làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Động Học Stella
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
3 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI VIỆT
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
3 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH TMDV Trung Nam E&C làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH TMDV Trung Nam E&C
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG CLÉLIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG CLÉLIE
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thực Phẩm Kfood làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thực Phẩm Kfood
5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ HOÀNG PHÚC QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ HOÀNG PHÚC QUỐC TẾ
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI LÊ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI LÊ
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm