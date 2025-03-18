Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 16 - 30 Triệu

1/As a Sales Admin:

- Manage project-related contracts, including NDAs, agreements, and invoices, in coordination with the back office, sales, and development teams.

- Enhance and maintain contract templates to ensure efficiency and consistency.

- Monitor and track financial performance to optimize project profitability.

- Maintain and update customer and sales data in the CRM system.

- Liaise with clients (primarily in Japan and Vietnam) to discuss and confirm contract-related details.

- Assist the Sales Manager in ensuring seamless project execution.

2/General Responsibilities:

- Define your KPIs and action plans in alignment with the company’s goals, strategies, and objectives.

- Regularly review and refine your plans, securing internal approvals when necessary.

- Provide consistent progress updates and seek guidance from the Sales Manager.

- Continuously enhance efficiency and productivity through process improvement and KAIZEN initiatives.

- Pursue ongoing learning and professional development to expand your responsibilities and advance your career toward roles such as Sales Account Manager or leadership positions.

Với Mức Lương 16 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Prior experience in sales or administration is a plus, but not required.

- Preferably studied accounting, business, or related fields in school.

- Strong sense of responsibility and willingness to learn and grow in a professional environment.

- Ability to stay updated with industry trends and new technologies with a proactive attitude.

▪ Language Requirements:

- Japanese: JLPT N1~2 level (Required)

- English: Basic communication skills preferred (TOEIC 600+ is a plus, but not mandatory).

*Practical communication skills are more important than certifications.*

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 700-1,200 USD gross (Depending on experience and skills)

- Working time: Mon-Fri: 8h30-17h30, Hybrid working, lên VP 3 ngày và wfh 2 ngày

BENEFITS:

▪ PC: Mac book Pro / Air for all employees

▪ Employee Evaluation Policy

▪ Certification Allowance: Many kinds, salary base up

▪ Salary Review: 2 times/ year

▪ Party ???? & Event: A lot

▪ Company Trip

▪ Career path: We define two main paths. Organizational management or expert(Specific Tech, PJ Management, UX design, Sales, Marketing, etc.). Even becoming Director, CTO, and also CEO of us is possible.

▪ Probation: full salary

▪ Insurance on 90% salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

