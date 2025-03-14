Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Đường Mòn Đông Dương làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Đường Mòn Đông Dương
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Đường Mòn Đông Dương

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Đường Mòn Đông Dương

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thừa Thiên Huế:

- 21/1 Ngo Gia Tu, Vinh Ninh, Hue City, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam, Thành phố Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Gather information to fully understand guest’s requests and present options to meet their needs.
Identify and take action to up-sell and promote all TOI destinations, Tailored Experiences and partner products.
Take ownership of and monitor individual sales process and follow up with the guest to increase booking conversion.
Liaison with Product and Reservations departments to ensure feasibility of options.
Prepare proposals and quotes for direct clients up to 80% of each day.
Negotiate fees and changes with guests (where necessary) to gain agreement.
Send final confirmation and any travel documents or vouchers to the guest.
Report any errors regarding information onTourplan to Supervisor.
Co-ordinate with Product Department to update content and tariffs.
Send individual booking invoices to the guest/ platform’s partners when bookings are confirmed.
Work with operations or reservations to help solve problems for clients on the ground when required.
Maintain relationships with the guests by ensuring personal service is optimized.
Attend regular training courses to keep up to date with both product and procedure.
Keep others informed by sharing information.
Inform product department of any product feedback.
Graduate in Tourism, Hospitality, Economics or Business preferred
Knowledge of tourism, geography, foreign cultures
Minimum 1 year in Travel Sales or Sales of Services or 2 years’ experience as a Tour Guide within the region
Personal travel within the region
Excellent written and spoken English
Thorough understanding of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.)
Ngành nghề: Nhà hàng / Khách sạn, Du lịch
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Thừa Thiên- Huế

Graduate in Tourism, Hospitality, Economics or Business preferred
Knowledge of tourism, geography, foreign cultures
Minimum 1 year in Travel Sales or Sales of Services or 2 years’ experience as a Tour Guide within the region
Personal travel within the region
Excellent written and spoken English
Thorough understanding of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Đường Mòn Đông Dương

Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Đường Mòn Đông Dương

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 33 Le Trung Nghia St., Ward 12, Tan Binh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City

