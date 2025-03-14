Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Đường Mòn Đông Dương làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Gather information to fully understand guest’s requests and present options to meet their needs.

Identify and take action to up-sell and promote all TOI destinations, Tailored Experiences and partner products.

Take ownership of and monitor individual sales process and follow up with the guest to increase booking conversion.

Liaison with Product and Reservations departments to ensure feasibility of options.

Prepare proposals and quotes for direct clients up to 80% of each day.

Negotiate fees and changes with guests (where necessary) to gain agreement.

Send final confirmation and any travel documents or vouchers to the guest.

Report any errors regarding information onTourplan to Supervisor.

Co-ordinate with Product Department to update content and tariffs.

Send individual booking invoices to the guest/ platform’s partners when bookings are confirmed.

Work with operations or reservations to help solve problems for clients on the ground when required.

Maintain relationships with the guests by ensuring personal service is optimized.

Attend regular training courses to keep up to date with both product and procedure.

Keep others informed by sharing information.

Inform product department of any product feedback.

Graduate in Tourism, Hospitality, Economics or Business preferred

Knowledge of tourism, geography, foreign cultures

Minimum 1 year in Travel Sales or Sales of Services or 2 years’ experience as a Tour Guide within the region

Personal travel within the region

Excellent written and spoken English

Thorough understanding of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.)

Ngành nghề: Nhà hàng / Khách sạn, Du lịch

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Thừa Thiên- Huế