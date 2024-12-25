Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Diebold Nixdorf Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội, Vietnam, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develops and executes sales plans / strategies to effectively bring DN products and services to market. Drives revenue generation and identifies and closes new opportunities within current customer accounts. Facilitates and leads customer negotiations to achieve mutually beneficial results. Utilizes knowledge of DN offerings and understanding of the customer's business to develop customized proposals that present creative solutions. Develops, nurtures and maintains customer relationships across a range of accounts to ensure their benefit from and optimization of DN products and services.

Responsibilities

• Serves as primary Account Manager within an assigned country or area.

• Ensures customers receive best-in-class technical, process or product-specific consulting.

• Engages directly with a wide variety of customer stakeholders, from technical professionals to senior executives.

• Works internally with customer-focused teams to design, develop and introduce new products and enhancements to address customer requests and priorities.

• Works with customers on implementation reviews and to ensure the prompt and proper resolution of technical or procedural challenges.

• Contributes to improved Account Management metrics reporting, evaluation and documentation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's Degree or equivalent work experience required.

• Minimum of 6-8 years of relevant experience or equivalent combination of education and experience in managing sales in a corporate setting with proven track record in leading a high quota carrying in a Sales Team and/or new business development/excellent people management skills.

• Proficient in all MS Office products with an emphasis on Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Teams.

• Good business English skills (Written and spoken).

Preferred Qualifications

• Comprehensive knowledge of Banking center operations, procedures and the utilization of technology within the environments.

• General knowledge of Diebold Nixdorf products and services is a plus.

• Knowledge of Software and Service solution sales would be advantageous.

• Consultative sales experience with complex solution design is desired.

• Experience working within a customer focused B2B environment and developing strategic client relationships and accounts with senior stakeholders.

• Exhibit skills, characteristics, traits and work habits that greatly enhance the likelihood of success as an Sales Manager, ex: solution-oriented and entrepreneurial mindset, time and territory management, customer empathy.

• Exceptional communication, presentation, strategic planning, problem solving and critical thinking skills.

• Demonstrated relationship building skills at all levels of the organization, including senior executive levels.

• Possess experience with CRM software, such as Salesforce to maximize opportunities.

• Ability to travel up to 50% of the time.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Diebold Nixdorf Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Sales commission based on target achievement

Employee medical benefit

