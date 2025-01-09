Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Huyện Thanh Trì

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

The candidate will focus on sales strategies and tactics, collaborate with our partners to plan, and execute. The ideal candidate should have relevant sales/business development experience in the sports/electronics industry and business intelligence.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Responsibility

· In charge of sales target, revenue & volume by assigned account / product segment.

· Sales planning and execution: sell in, sell out, forecast, fulfillment plan, budget management.

· Account management: monitor sales progress, identify bottlenecks, suggest solutions to partners.

· Channel development: provide channel strategy and work with partners for execution & expansion plan.

· Identify new business opportunities and collaboration.

· Collect market insights, competitor information and voice of customers.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Required Skills

· Fluent in English and Vietnamese speaking.

· Strong organizational, analytical, and negotiation skills are highly preferred.

· Good knowledge in sport / consumer electronics industry.

· 3~5 years related experience with strong sales proven records.

Preferred Skills

· Logical thinking, problem-solving and project management skill.

· Strong interpersonal skills and self-starter in building relationships.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

• Company trip once a year + Joining party

• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam

