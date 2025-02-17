Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs

Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products and services

Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data

Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations

Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences

Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

Collaborate with team members to achieve better results

Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Sales Executive or relevant role

Proficiency in English

Excellent knowledge of MS Office, MS Excel

Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

Fast learner and passion for sales

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

2 years experience in distributors sales

Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

14 days of annual leave.

100% salary during the probation period.

Participation in social insurance and health insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin