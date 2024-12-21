Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. POSITION SUMMARY
The primary function of this position is to develop with dynamism the sales of projects and added-value solutions to customers using various combinations of Lectra's comprehensive products and services portfolio (software, equipment, training, consulting, and services contracts...) while respecting the sales internal policy and rules..
2. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
On an ongoing basis, the Sales Executive is expected to:
Achieve and exceed sales objectives by aggressively developing the business through a constant pipeline build-up with existing and new accounts
• Hunter spirit: to Find new prospects
• Develop and manage long-term customer relationships and strengthen the existing business through regular customer reviews.
• Define accurate account plan per customer
• Define and implement sales strategy per account/Opportunities
Manage the sales cycle of added value propositions (including professional services - training and consulting - and recurrent maintenance contracts) from lead to close:
• Opportunity detection
• Opportunity qualification and evaluation,
• Solution definition - Presentation - Quotation - Proposal drafting
• Negotiation and closing, ensuring that all terms and conditions of the contract are defined and respect Lectra's standards.
Work closely with the marketing to develop an extensive knowledge base of all the local apparel/fashion industry, including key players and their current application and technology footprint, buying process, compelling events, political environment, and strategies
With the Sales Team to promote and demonstrate the added value of Lectra's solutions by understanding our customer's strategy, needs, and the environment through analyses, demonstrations, and trials.
Maintain contact with his customers and ensure a regular follow-up on the account he is responsible for:
• Make regular contact with existing customers (phone calls, visits on-site etc)
• Develop and manage the long term customer relationship and strengthen the existing business through regular customer reviews.
• Define accurate account plan per customer
• Be alert to potential opportunities for existing customers

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 5 years of experience in direct and consultative sales of high added value solutions, preferably in High Technology / System Integration / Services / Saas / Manufacturing / Industrial Equipment / 4.0 Industry / IIOT / cutting room / CAD operations - please specify the right combination of experience;
• Vietnam Fashion garment industry experiences and strong networks, in particular, CMT sector in South / Center;
• Ability to Hunt new opportunities and adaptability to new environments;
• Speaking Chinese Mandarin is required;
• Fluency in English is required;
• Capacity to prioritize the most important actions on a short and mid-term perspective to optimize account coverage and maximize the value of the accounts assigned;
• Experience in customer value proposition approach and capacity to engage the customer in meaningful dialogue through consultative selling methodology. Ability to understand customer strategy, ambition, challenges, processes, known and unknown needs and ultimately to build solutions with the customer;
• Strong communication skills, diplomatic, tactful and adoption of a trusted advisor behavior;
• Outstanding listening skills, to understand objectives and desired outcomes of the customers;
• Ability to convince a prospect to accept the offer and close a deal;
• Capacity to manage time effectively and coordinate tasks and activities to maximize effectiveness;
• Self-discipline is required to document in detail each step of the sales cycle in our CRM (pipeline and forecast management against targets);
• Good command of MS Office (Power Point, Excel, etc.)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Premium healthcare
Nghỉ phép có lương
Annual leave
Đào tạo
Training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Lectra Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa Nhà An Phú Plaza, 117-119 Lý Chính Thắng, P. 7, Q. 3,Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

