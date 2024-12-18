Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Từ 101 Triệu

Mô tả Công việc

Sales & Performance Management:

- Achieve and exceed the region's sales targets, profitability goals, and other KPIs (e.g., UPT, VPT, and conversion rates).

- Regularly analyze sales reports and performance data, identifying areas of improvement and developing actionable plans.

- Monitor footfall and customer behavior to optimize in-store strategies and promotions.

- Collaborate with the e-commerce team to support omnichannel initiatives like click-and-collect or in-store pickups.

Operational Excellence:

- Ensure adherence to global retail operational standards, including inventory management, visual merchandising, and customer service protocols.

- Conduct weekly store audits to ensure compliance with store standards, promotional execution, and corporate policies.

- Partner with cross-functional teams (e.g., Marketing, Merchandising, and Supply Chain) to implement tailored promotional campaigns.

- Drive sustainability initiatives, such as energy efficiency and waste reduction, in line with company objectives.

Team Leadership and Development:

- Recruit, train, and develop store managers and sales advisors to create high-performing teams.

- Provide coaching and feedback to store managers, focusing on leadership skills and operational excellence.

- Conduct regular performance reviews and appraisals, ensuring alignment with company goals.

- Foster a collaborative and positive working environment, promoting teamwork, creativity, and respect.

Customer-Centric Focus:

- Monitor customer feedback through reviews, surveys, and mystery shopper reports to continuously improve customer experiences.

- Address escalated customer complaints and ensure timely resolution.

- Implement initiatives to increase customer retention and loyalty in collaboration with the marketing team.

Retail Expansion and Strategy:

- Identify potential locations for new stores and provide recommendations for store openings or closures.

- Assist in planning and executing store openings, refurbishments, and relocations.

- Develop and implement tailored strategies to outpace competitors and increase market share.