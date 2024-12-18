Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Từ 101 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL VIỆT NAM
- Cần Thơ:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh
Mô tả Công việc
Sales & Performance Management:
- Achieve and exceed the region's sales targets, profitability goals, and other KPIs (e.g., UPT, VPT, and conversion rates).
- Regularly analyze sales reports and performance data, identifying areas of improvement and developing actionable plans.
- Monitor footfall and customer behavior to optimize in-store strategies and promotions.
- Collaborate with the e-commerce team to support omnichannel initiatives like click-and-collect or in-store pickups.
Operational Excellence:
- Ensure adherence to global retail operational standards, including inventory management, visual merchandising, and customer service protocols.
- Conduct weekly store audits to ensure compliance with store standards, promotional execution, and corporate policies.
- Partner with cross-functional teams (e.g., Marketing, Merchandising, and Supply Chain) to implement tailored promotional campaigns.
- Drive sustainability initiatives, such as energy efficiency and waste reduction, in line with company objectives.
Team Leadership and Development:
- Recruit, train, and develop store managers and sales advisors to create high-performing teams.
- Provide coaching and feedback to store managers, focusing on leadership skills and operational excellence.
- Conduct regular performance reviews and appraisals, ensuring alignment with company goals.
- Foster a collaborative and positive working environment, promoting teamwork, creativity, and respect.
Customer-Centric Focus:
- Monitor customer feedback through reviews, surveys, and mystery shopper reports to continuously improve customer experiences.
- Address escalated customer complaints and ensure timely resolution.
- Implement initiatives to increase customer retention and loyalty in collaboration with the marketing team.
Retail Expansion and Strategy:
- Identify potential locations for new stores and provide recommendations for store openings or closures.
- Assist in planning and executing store openings, refurbishments, and relocations.
- Develop and implement tailored strategies to outpace competitors and increase market share.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
1. Sales growth (monthly, quarterly, and yearly) compared to targets.
2. Improvement in customer experience metrics (e.g., Net Promoter Score, mystery shopper results).
3. Operational compliance rates (e.g., inventory turnover, VM standards, and store audits).
4. Staff performance metrics (e.g., training completion, attrition rates, and productivity).
5. Execution and ROI of promotional campaigns and omnichannel initiatives.
Internal Key Stakeholders:
- Regional Sales Manager
- Store Managers and Sales Advisors
- Marketing, Merchandising, and Supply Chain Teams
External Key Stakeholders:
- Landlords and Mall Management Teams
- External Vendors and Service Providers
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Phụ cấp thâm niên
Nghỉ phép năm
