Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM). làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM).
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/06/2025
Nhân viên mua hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM).

Mức lương
12 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Đường 5A, KCN Nhơn Trạch II, Thị trấn Hiệp Phước, Nhơn Trạch, Nhơn Trạch, Huyện Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

• Identify, evaluate, and select domestic suppliers in Vietnam based on criteria such as quality, cost, and reliability.
• Negotiate with domestic suppliers to reach agreements on pricing, quality, and standards that align with the company’s requirements.
• Prepare and sign formal contracts with approved domestic suppliers, then transfer the information to the Purchasing Department for order placement.
• Communicate via email and participate in online meetings with the parent company in the UK to provide updates on sourcing activities and inventory status.
• Maintain good relationships with domestic suppliers, assist in performance evaluations, and resolve any issues that arise.
• Store and manage sourcing-related documents, including contracts, quotations, and supplier information.
• Perform other administrative tasks within the Sourcing Department as assigned by the manager.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher in Business Administration, Economics, International Trade, or related fields..
• At least 3 years of experience in sourcing or supply chain management (Preference given to candidates with experience in the electronics manufacturing industry).
• Proficient in English (intermediate to advanced level) for email communication and meetings with the parent company in the UK.
• Knowledge of the domestic supplier market in Vietnam, particularly for items such as wood, carton, packaging materials, plastic components, and metal parts.
• Strong communication, negotiation, and supplier evaluation skills for domestic vendors.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) with experience in ERP software being an advantage.
• Teamwork skills and experience working with multinational companies are an advantage.
• Detail-oriented with strong organizational and time management skills.
• Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM). Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary(negotiable)
• Commuting Bus (D2 - Thu Duc - Bien Hoa - Long Thanh - Nhon Trach)
• Social and Health Insurance (as per labor law)
• Alternate 6-day workweek, 07:50 - 17:00 (Bi-Weekly Saturday Off )
• Various Allowances (as per company policy)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM).

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường 5A, KCN Nhơn Trạch II, Thị Trấn Hiệp Phước, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

