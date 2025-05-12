Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM). làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Đường 5A, KCN Nhơn Trạch II, Thị trấn Hiệp Phước, Nhơn Trạch, Nhơn Trạch, Huyện Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

• Identify, evaluate, and select domestic suppliers in Vietnam based on criteria such as quality, cost, and reliability.

• Negotiate with domestic suppliers to reach agreements on pricing, quality, and standards that align with the company’s requirements.

• Prepare and sign formal contracts with approved domestic suppliers, then transfer the information to the Purchasing Department for order placement.

• Communicate via email and participate in online meetings with the parent company in the UK to provide updates on sourcing activities and inventory status.

• Maintain good relationships with domestic suppliers, assist in performance evaluations, and resolve any issues that arise.

• Store and manage sourcing-related documents, including contracts, quotations, and supplier information.

• Perform other administrative tasks within the Sourcing Department as assigned by the manager.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher in Business Administration, Economics, International Trade, or related fields..

• At least 3 years of experience in sourcing or supply chain management (Preference given to candidates with experience in the electronics manufacturing industry).

• Proficient in English (intermediate to advanced level) for email communication and meetings with the parent company in the UK.

• Knowledge of the domestic supplier market in Vietnam, particularly for items such as wood, carton, packaging materials, plastic components, and metal parts.

• Strong communication, negotiation, and supplier evaluation skills for domestic vendors.

• Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) with experience in ERP software being an advantage.

• Teamwork skills and experience working with multinational companies are an advantage.

• Detail-oriented with strong organizational and time management skills.

• Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM). Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary(negotiable)

• Commuting Bus (D2 - Thu Duc - Bien Hoa - Long Thanh - Nhon Trach)

• Social and Health Insurance (as per labor law)

• Alternate 6-day workweek, 07:50 - 17:00 (Bi-Weekly Saturday Off )

• Various Allowances (as per company policy)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION (VIỆT NAM).

