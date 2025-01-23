Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Van Thiel & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lily 19, No. 36, Thao Dien Street, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What we need from you:

· BA/MA in industrial/product/furniture/interior design

· 3DS Max and AutoCAD skills are essential, Inventor is beneficial

· Good knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

. Extensive knowledge of V-Ray and 3DMax is a must

· Great visual presentation skills

· Ability to communicate concepts with hand sketches to 3D models

· Design thinking, creativity and concept creation

· Good communication skills

· Flexible and works well in team environment

- Experience in modelling furniture

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What we offer:

· An opportunity to get involved in the full design process from conception to realisation

· A fast-paced environment with multiple projects running in parallel

· Working in an international environment

Tại Van Thiel & Co. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Van Thiel & Co.

