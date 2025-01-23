Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Van Thiel & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nhân viên thiết kế 3D

Van Thiel & Co.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Van Thiel & Co.

Nhân viên thiết kế 3D

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Tại Van Thiel & Co.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lily 19, No. 36, Thao Dien Street, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What we need from you:
· BA/MA in industrial/product/furniture/interior design
· 3DS Max and AutoCAD skills are essential, Inventor is beneficial
· Good knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign
. Extensive knowledge of V-Ray and 3DMax is a must
· Great visual presentation skills
· Ability to communicate concepts with hand sketches to 3D models
· Design thinking, creativity and concept creation
· Good communication skills
· Flexible and works well in team environment
- Experience in modelling furniture

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What we offer:
· An opportunity to get involved in the full design process from conception to realisation
· A fast-paced environment with multiple projects running in parallel
· Working in an international environment

Tại Van Thiel & Co. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Van Thiel & Co.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Van Thiel & Co.

Van Thiel & Co.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

