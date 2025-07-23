Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lô 12 Trung Tâm, KCN Tân Tạo, Tân Tạo A, Bình Tân, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc

- Design products (backpacks, handbags, suitcases,...) for big brands.

- Design according to customer requirements.

- Make product mockups according to department requirements.

- Coordinate with the team to ensure quality and deadlines meet requirements.

- Ensure drawing correct information from the source provided by the Company (in terms of format, details, scale, color, etc.) is completed on schedule and ensure work quality.

- Setting render Clo3D file.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Please attach the portfolio link.

- Male/Female from 24 - 35 years old.

- Graduated from College/University of Architecture or related majors.

- Have at least 3 years of design experience.

- Proficient in using design software such as Clo3D, Illustrator.

- Able to read and understand basic English.

- Have good art knowledge about layout, and color and good creative ability.

- Have a good aesthetic foundation, rich creative thinking, and the habit of constantly updating design trends worldwide.

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

