Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/08/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam

Nhân viên thiết kế 3D

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Tại Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô 12 Trung Tâm, KCN Tân Tạo, Tân Tạo A, Bình Tân, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

- Design products (backpacks, handbags, suitcases,...) for big brands.
- Design according to customer requirements.
- Make product mockups according to department requirements.
- Coordinate with the team to ensure quality and deadlines meet requirements.
- Ensure drawing correct information from the source provided by the Company (in terms of format, details, scale, color, etc.) is completed on schedule and ensure work quality.
- Setting render Clo3D file.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Please attach the portfolio link.
- Male/Female from 24 - 35 years old.
- Graduated from College/University of Architecture or related majors.
- Have at least 3 years of design experience.
- Proficient in using design software such as Clo3D, Illustrator.
- Able to read and understand basic English.
- Have good art knowledge about layout, and color and good creative ability.
- Have a good aesthetic foundation, rich creative thinking, and the habit of constantly updating design trends worldwide.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô 12 Đường Trung Tâm, KCN Tân Tạo, P. Tân Tạo A, Q. Bình Tân, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

