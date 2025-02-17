Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,200 - 2,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,200 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Ha Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 2,000 USD

Position: Production Manager
The Production Manager is responsible for overseeing manufacturing operations, inventory control, quality management, equipment maintenance, workforce management, cost control, and new product transfers. This role ensures smooth production processes, compliance with quality standards, and efficiency improvements to support business growth.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and manage production plans based on customer orders, issue production instructions for each stage, coordinate raw material purchases, and oversee delivery schedules.
• Monitor and adjust inventory levels to ensure optimal stock management.
• Establish and maintain a quality control system compliant with ISO 13485 standards.
• Manage factory infrastructure and production equipment to ensure stable operations.
• Assess workforce suitability, allocate personnel appropriately, and oversee labor management.
• Ensure workplace safety and promote 5S practices within the production environment.
• Analyze current process costs and implement cost-reduction measures.
• Manage the transfer of new products to production, ensuring smooth integration for business expansion.
• Communicate effectively with foreign technical experts.
• Identify and resolve challenges in production processes.

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất