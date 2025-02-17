Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,200 - 2,000 USD

Position: Production Manager

The Production Manager is responsible for overseeing manufacturing operations, inventory control, quality management, equipment maintenance, workforce management, cost control, and new product transfers. This role ensures smooth production processes, compliance with quality standards, and efficiency improvements to support business growth.

Responsibilities:

• Develop and manage production plans based on customer orders, issue production instructions for each stage, coordinate raw material purchases, and oversee delivery schedules.

• Monitor and adjust inventory levels to ensure optimal stock management.

• Establish and maintain a quality control system compliant with ISO 13485 standards.

• Manage factory infrastructure and production equipment to ensure stable operations.

• Assess workforce suitability, allocate personnel appropriately, and oversee labor management.

• Ensure workplace safety and promote 5S practices within the production environment.

• Analyze current process costs and implement cost-reduction measures.

• Manage the transfer of new products to production, ensuring smooth integration for business expansion.

• Communicate effectively with foreign technical experts.

• Identify and resolve challenges in production processes.