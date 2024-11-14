Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description

Provide support to the project management team

Collaborate with team leaders to ensure efficient resource utilization

Act as the client liaison, understanding and communicating project requirements

Prepare and deliver project proposals

Identify opportunities to streamline processes and enhance productivity

Represent the Project Manager in cross-departmental interactions

Location:

Working hours:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Responsibilities:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent

At least 2 years of experience in BPO or related field

Proficiency in MS Office Suite

Good English skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Participation in social insurance with 100% base salary

100% salary in 2 months probation

Health care 24/7 insurance

Company trip, team building

Internal activities and clubs (year-end party, sports day, men's/women's football club, ...)

Benefits from the Union (gift for Tet holidays, birthdays, weddings, childbirth, ...)

International working environment

Career Development Opportunity

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin