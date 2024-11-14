Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
Provide support to the project management team
Collaborate with team leaders to ensure efficient resource utilization
Act as the client liaison, understanding and communicating project requirements
Prepare and deliver project proposals
Identify opportunities to streamline processes and enhance productivity
Represent the Project Manager in cross-departmental interactions
Location:
Working hours:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Responsibilities:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
At least 2 years of experience in BPO or related field
Proficiency in MS Office Suite
Good English skills
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
At least 2 years of experience in BPO or related field
Proficiency in MS Office Suite
Good English skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits
Participation in social insurance with 100% base salary
100% salary in 2 months probation
Health care 24/7 insurance
Company trip, team building
Internal activities and clubs (year-end party, sports day, men's/women's football club, ...)
Benefits from the Union (gift for Tet holidays, birthdays, weddings, childbirth, ...)
International working environment
Career Development Opportunity
Participation in social insurance with 100% base salary
100% salary in 2 months probation
Health care 24/7 insurance
Company trip, team building
Internal activities and clubs (year-end party, sports day, men's/women's football club, ...)
Benefits from the Union (gift for Tet holidays, birthdays, weddings, childbirth, ...)
International working environment
Career Development Opportunity
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI