Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
Provide support to the project management team
Collaborate with team leaders to ensure efficient resource utilization
Act as the client liaison, understanding and communicating project requirements
Prepare and deliver project proposals
Identify opportunities to streamline processes and enhance productivity
Represent the Project Manager in cross-departmental interactions
Location:
Working hours:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Responsibilities:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
At least 2 years of experience in BPO or related field
Proficiency in MS Office Suite
Good English skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Participation in social insurance with 100% base salary
100% salary in 2 months probation
Health care 24/7 insurance
Company trip, team building
Internal activities and clubs (year-end party, sports day, men's/women's football club, ...)
Benefits from the Union (gift for Tet holidays, birthdays, weddings, childbirth, ...)
International working environment
Career Development Opportunity

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: CVPM Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-assistant-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job249148
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB)
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GSM
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành GSM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
GSM
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Suoi Tien Group
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Suoi Tien Group
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Megaelec làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD
Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH X.E VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH X.E VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,041 - 14 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH X.E VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1,041 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Eflash
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Eflash làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Eflash
Hạn nộp: 16/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tân Hùng Cơ
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tân Hùng Cơ làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tân Hùng Cơ
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 93 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB)
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GSM
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành GSM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
GSM
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TACO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Suoi Tien Group
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Suoi Tien Group
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Megaelec làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD
Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH X.E VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH X.E VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,041 - 14 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH X.E VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1,041 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Eflash
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Eflash làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Eflash
Hạn nộp: 16/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tân Hùng Cơ
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tân Hùng Cơ làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Tân Hùng Cơ
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành GSM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD GSM
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm