Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager (PM) to lead and manage software development projects (Australia client) from initiation to completion. You will be responsible for project planning, execution, risk management, and stakeholder communication, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.

Take ownership of 1-2 workstreams under the account (Australia region)

Work closely with Delivery Manager to ensure delivery and operations of key workstreams

Manage end-to-end development lifecycle, including sprint planning, backlog grooming, daily standups, progress tracking, and delivery coordination.

Oversee managed support services for assigned workstreams, ensuring incidents and service requests are tracked, resolved, and reported per agreed SLAs.

Plan and manage release activities, including coordinating release notes, cutover plans, smoke testing, and client communication.

At least 2 years experience in similar project manager position

At least 3 years professional experience in web/internet or software development

Experience with release management processes — managing pre-release checks, smoke testing, and deployment coordination.

Good communication skills: can lead group discussions (public speaking), create teamwork orientated environments, etc.

Good project management skills: estimating, planning, organizing, leading

Highly responsible, well-organized, communicative, pro-active, dare-to-lead attitude

Excellent English (good in technical reading & writing and ability to communicate with foreign clients clearly and concisely)

Advantageous skills:

Experience with Magento, Azure Cloud, or other enterprise systems would be a plus.

Familiarity with Jira, Confluence

Experience in support service management, including incident tracking, SLA management, and client reporting.

At SmartOSC, we offer the best to your values:

Attractive salary package

Salary review twice a year

Flexible working hour

Premium health care

Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment

Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages

Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development

Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

