Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager (PM) to lead and manage software development projects (Australia client) from initiation to completion. You will be responsible for project planning, execution, risk management, and stakeholder communication, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.
Take ownership of 1-2 workstreams under the account (Australia region)
Work closely with Delivery Manager to ensure delivery and operations of key workstreams
Manage end-to-end development lifecycle, including sprint planning, backlog grooming, daily standups, progress tracking, and delivery coordination.
Oversee managed support services for assigned workstreams, ensuring incidents and service requests are tracked, resolved, and reported per agreed SLAs.
Plan and manage release activities, including coordinating release notes, cutover plans, smoke testing, and client communication.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years professional experience in web/internet or software development
Experience with release management processes — managing pre-release checks, smoke testing, and deployment coordination.
Good communication skills: can lead group discussions (public speaking), create teamwork orientated environments, etc.
Good project management skills: estimating, planning, organizing, leading
Highly responsible, well-organized, communicative, pro-active, dare-to-lead attitude
Excellent English (good in technical reading & writing and ability to communicate with foreign clients clearly and concisely)
Advantageous skills:
Experience with Magento, Azure Cloud, or other enterprise systems would be a plus.
Familiarity with Jira, Confluence
Experience in support service management, including incident tracking, SLA management, and client reporting.
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary package
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour
Premium health care
Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
