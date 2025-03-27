Tuyển Project Manager Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Khu đô thị Mộ Lao, Mỗ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead and manage highly complex software outsourcing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, within budget, effective resource allocations and high-quality.

Coordinate with developers, designers, QA teams, Business Analysts, and business stakeholders to ensure smooth project execution.

Develop project plans that align customer requirements with company goals and coordinate with managers and technical team.

Monitor project progress and provide detailed reports weekly.

Communicate proactively to identify problems, create solutions, and implement efficiency improvements.

Manage stakeholder relationships, transition periods, and internal communication effectively.

Create mock-up wireframes to visualize project requirements and user interfaces.

Follow up on additional tasks assigned by management to support company objectives.

Provide training and mentorship for other team members to enhance their skills and performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of six years of experience in project management, with a focus on software outsourcing projects.

Proficiency in project management tools such as Jira, Azure DevOps, Confluence.

Familiarity with software architecture, databases (SQL, NoSQL), and APIs.

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Ability to analyze system requirements and design workflows for software applications.

Experienced as developer, business analyst, or QA is highly desirable.

PMP certification preferred.

Proficiency in English is a must.

Strategic Thinking: Develop and implement strategies that align with organizational goals.

Leadership: Lead and manage a team, including mentoring and developing team members.

Adaptability: Manage multiple projects simultaneously and adapt to changing priorities.

Problem Solving: Identify issues, develop solutions, and implement changes effectively.

Tại Zen8Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary;

100% salary on probation;

Performance review twice a year, based on job outcomes;

13 months salary and bonus assessment yearly;

Working time: Flexible working hours and location from Monday to Friday.

Unlimited paid leave annually;

Premium PTI health care insurance;

Vivision - 514 Bạch Mai

Phụ Sản 1 - 329 Bạch Mai

An annual medical check-up;

Annual company trip and holiday party and other benefits according to company policy;

Free lunch at the office; drinks and snacks at the pantry;

MacBook and an external monitor are provided for work;

Working environment: fast-moving, young, dynamic, no-walls environment.

Sports activities: football, exercise break.

Training: soft skills and technical skills training.

Others: free coffee/tea/cookies, parking fee, year-end party, etc…

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zen8Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin