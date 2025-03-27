Tuyển Project Manager Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Zen8Labs
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Zen8Labs

Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Zen8Labs

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Khu đô thị Mộ Lao, Mỗ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead and manage highly complex software outsourcing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, within budget, effective resource allocations and high-quality.
Coordinate with developers, designers, QA teams, Business Analysts, and business stakeholders to ensure smooth project execution.
Develop project plans that align customer requirements with company goals and coordinate with managers and technical team.
Monitor project progress and provide detailed reports weekly.
Communicate proactively to identify problems, create solutions, and implement efficiency improvements.
Manage stakeholder relationships, transition periods, and internal communication effectively.
Create mock-up wireframes to visualize project requirements and user interfaces.
Follow up on additional tasks assigned by management to support company objectives.
Provide training and mentorship for other team members to enhance their skills and performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of six years of experience in project management, with a focus on software outsourcing projects.
Proficiency in project management tools such as Jira, Azure DevOps, Confluence.
Familiarity with software architecture, databases (SQL, NoSQL), and APIs.
Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Ability to analyze system requirements and design workflows for software applications.
Experienced as developer, business analyst, or QA is highly desirable.
PMP certification preferred.
Proficiency in English is a must.
Strategic Thinking: Develop and implement strategies that align with organizational goals.
Leadership: Lead and manage a team, including mentoring and developing team members.
Adaptability: Manage multiple projects simultaneously and adapt to changing priorities.
Problem Solving: Identify issues, develop solutions, and implement changes effectively.

Tại Zen8Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary;
100% salary on probation;
Performance review twice a year, based on job outcomes;
13 months salary and bonus assessment yearly;
Working time: Flexible working hours and location from Monday to Friday.
Unlimited paid leave annually;
Premium PTI health care insurance;
Vivision - 514 Bạch Mai
Phụ Sản 1 - 329 Bạch Mai
An annual medical check-up;
Annual company trip and holiday party and other benefits according to company policy;
Free lunch at the office; drinks and snacks at the pantry;
MacBook and an external monitor are provided for work;
Working environment: fast-moving, young, dynamic, no-walls environment.
Sports activities: football, exercise break.
Training: soft skills and technical skills training.
Others: free coffee/tea/cookies, parking fee, year-end party, etc…

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zen8Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Zen8Labs

Zen8Labs

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Mo Lao New Urban, Mo Lao Sub-district, Ha Dong District, Hanoi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job341762
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 58 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Beetechsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Beetechsoft
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu BSS Group
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 32 Triệu Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea
Tới 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
25 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ và Trí tuệ nhân tạo VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ và Trí tuệ nhân tạo VietIS
35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,300 - 2 USD VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
1,300 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần VTI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần VTI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu BSS Group
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
25 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 63 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX
Tới 63 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3,000 - 4 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
3,000 - 4 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager AMIGO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận AMIGO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Beetechsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Beetechsoft
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm