Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

08 Nguyen Cao Luyen Street, An Hai Bac Ward, Son Tra District, Danang

Lead and oversee the development of Mobile & Web Application projects, ensuring technical excellence and alignment with business goals.

Monitor project lifecycles, from initiation to delivery, ensuring technical challenges are met with innovative solutions.

Drive the planning, scheduling, and execution of projects, balancing technical constraints and business priorities.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define technical requirements and ensure seamless communication across development teams.

Manage resource allocation, deployment strategies, and risk mitigation with a focus on optimizing technical performance.

Facilitate changes while assessing technical impacts on project timelines, scope, and budget, ensuring informed decision-making.

Establish and measure technical KPIs and OKRs to ensure project success and continuous improvement.

Ensure rigorous adherence to technical quality standards, performing code reviews and ensuring best practices in software engineering.

Engage with clients at a senior level, translating complex technical concepts into clear, actionable insights.

Serve as a technical advisor for the development team, guiding architectural decisions and ensuring alignment with project goals.

Maintain detailed, up-to-date technical documentation and project records.

Operate with a high degree of autonomy, leading teams in a dynamic, fast-paced environment while driving continuous innovation.

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields.

Proven track record in managing projects with a focus on technical delivery.

Strong background in Agile (Scrum) methodologies and hands-on experience in technical project management.

Deep understanding of software development lifecycles, with expertise in both front-end and back-end technologies.

Exceptional problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and provide technical solutions quickly and effectively.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to mentor and guide technical teams to success.

Ability to manage multiple high-priority projects simultaneously while maintaining a focus on technical quality and client satisfaction.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Comfortable working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines independently.

Fluent in both spoken and written English

Nice and friendly working environment.

Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme

Lots of interesting and challenging projects to work on.

13th-month salary benefits

Chance to work onsite abroad

We have a fun, Silicon Valley-style startup culture that values openness, fun, and awesomeness.

Attractive salary and annual salary review.

Provide devices for work.

Chance to become the leader of startup culture.

A fun, awesome work environment with multiple exciting bonus scheme

Progressive and international working environment.

Exciting company activities.

Free in-house entertainment facilities (football), coffee, and snacks (instant noodles, cookies, candies…)

