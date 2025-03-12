Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Mức lương
30 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 08 Nguyen Cao Luyen Street, An Hai Bac Ward, Son Tra District, Danang, Sơn Trà, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu

Lead and oversee the development of Mobile & Web Application projects, ensuring technical excellence and alignment with business goals.
Monitor project lifecycles, from initiation to delivery, ensuring technical challenges are met with innovative solutions.
Drive the planning, scheduling, and execution of projects, balancing technical constraints and business priorities.
Collaborate with stakeholders to define technical requirements and ensure seamless communication across development teams.
Manage resource allocation, deployment strategies, and risk mitigation with a focus on optimizing technical performance.
Facilitate changes while assessing technical impacts on project timelines, scope, and budget, ensuring informed decision-making.
Establish and measure technical KPIs and OKRs to ensure project success and continuous improvement.
Ensure rigorous adherence to technical quality standards, performing code reviews and ensuring best practices in software engineering.
Engage with clients at a senior level, translating complex technical concepts into clear, actionable insights.
Serve as a technical advisor for the development team, guiding architectural decisions and ensuring alignment with project goals.
Maintain detailed, up-to-date technical documentation and project records.
Operate with a high degree of autonomy, leading teams in a dynamic, fast-paced environment while driving continuous innovation.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related fields.
Proven track record in managing projects with a focus on technical delivery.
Strong background in Agile (Scrum) methodologies and hands-on experience in technical project management.
Deep understanding of software development lifecycles, with expertise in both front-end and back-end technologies.
Exceptional problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and provide technical solutions quickly and effectively.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to mentor and guide technical teams to success.
Ability to manage multiple high-priority projects simultaneously while maintaining a focus on technical quality and client satisfaction.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Comfortable working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines independently.
Fluent in both spoken and written English

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Nice and friendly working environment.
Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme
Lots of interesting and challenging projects to work on.
13th-month salary benefits
Chance to work onsite abroad
We have a fun, Silicon Valley-style startup culture that values openness, fun, and awesomeness.
Attractive salary and annual salary review.
Provide devices for work.
Chance to become the leader of startup culture.
A fun, awesome work environment with multiple exciting bonus scheme
Progressive and international working environment.
Exciting company activities.
Free in-house entertainment facilities (football), coffee, and snacks (instant noodles, cookies, candies…)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

