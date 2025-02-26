Tuyển Project Manager Mico World Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Responsibilities

Business Development:

- Identify and engage with potential influencers and agencies to build partnerships on the platform.

- Recruit new talents (idols) and foster strong relationships with influencers and agencies.

- Develop strategies to grow and retain idols/agencies while ensuring their satisfaction and success.

- Collaborate with internal and cross-functional teams to promote the app, organize events, and increase user engagement.

Operations:

- Support app operations to ensure smooth functionality and address daily operational needs.

- Monitor and analyze the app’s performance metrics, focusing on quantity, quality, and revenue growth.

- Optimize processes to enhance overall app efficiency and effectiveness.

General:

- Solve urgent problems quickly and flexibly.

- Be a positive contributor to the team and help achieve organizational goals.