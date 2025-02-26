Tuyển Project Manager Mico World Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Mico World Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu
Responsibilities
Business Development:
- Identify and engage with potential influencers and agencies to build partnerships on the platform.
- Recruit new talents (idols) and foster strong relationships with influencers and agencies.
- Develop strategies to grow and retain idols/agencies while ensuring their satisfaction and success.
- Collaborate with internal and cross-functional teams to promote the app, organize events, and increase user engagement.
Operations:
- Support app operations to ensure smooth functionality and address daily operational needs.
- Monitor and analyze the app’s performance metrics, focusing on quantity, quality, and revenue growth.
- Optimize processes to enhance overall app efficiency and effectiveness.
General:
- Solve urgent problems quickly and flexibly.
- Be a positive contributor to the team and help achieve organizational goals.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mico World Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mico World Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
