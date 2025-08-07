Tuyển Project Manager Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 3 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 18 - 40 Triệu

Take full responsibility for the success of the project in terms of timeline, quality, cost, and delivery to end users.

Develop project plans, propose and verify solutions with the full team (PO, UI/UX, Developers, Testers, BAs).

Build detailed project plans including timelines, resources, budgets, and key milestones.

Support team members to ensure progress and quality of work.

Manage, coordinate, and motivate team members to achieve set objectives.

Analyze business requirements and break them down into tasks (based on briefs from the Product Design team).

Identify and manage potential risks, and prepare mitigation plans.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in project management, with experience managing teams of 5–10 members.

Ability to quickly research and grasp system knowledge as well as key technical and technology concepts.

Experience managing business/product teams at startups or having run your own business/startup is a plus.

Familiarity with platforms such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store is an advantage.

Programming knowledge in Android, iOS, or Unity is a plus.

Tại Apero Technologies Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Monthly salary: 18,000,000 – 40,000,000 VND

- Annual salary review

- 13th-month salary bonus

- Opportunities to work on high-quality projects and develop your skills

- Welfare package worth up to 50 million VND/year, including:

• Full social, health, and unemployment insurance from the first official working day

• Comprehensive health insurance for employees and family members (spouse and children)

• Holiday bonuses (e.g. Hung Kings Day, Reunification Day, National Day, etc.)

• Personal events support: birthdays, illness, bereavement, weddings, etc.

• Company trips, team building, Happy Friday events

- Provided with all necessary working equipment and professional resources

- Open, dynamic and supportive Silicon Valley-inspired culture: direct communication, youthful energy, and empathy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apero Technologies Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin