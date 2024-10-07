Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, Tòa nhà văn phòng Indochina Plaza Hà Nội, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for Software Project Manager to build an expected operations team of about 15 peoples. Proven experience in project management and software development Good working knowledge of project estimation techniques. Excellent technical knowledge. Good leadership, decision-making, and organization skills. Strong attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree / Professional Certificates in Computer Science/Information Technology / Software Engineering... Have a good understanding and practical experience in application development. Strong skills and experience with object-oriented design and design patterns. At least 3 years experience or 5 projects, each project has a minimum of 15 developers. Experience in Software Project Management, Scrum, Development Process, Risk Management, Process Improvement, Client Facing, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Priority is given to candidates with knowledge of the software development cycle (Waterfall, Agile) and experience in developing software for the Japanese market. Can communicate in English.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Global workingenvironment, Flexible workingtime (check in from 7AM-9AM) 13 monthsalary & performance bonus; review performance once a year. Annual leave:16 days per year. Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law. Annual healthcheck, Company Healthcare Working equipmentprovided by the Company. Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding. Bonuses, Giftsfor Holidays, Birthdayparty, Company trip. Employee engagement activities. Various TrainingProgram and Interesting Team Building Activities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 1401, 14th Floor, Indochina Plaza Ha Noi Office Building, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

