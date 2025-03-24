Tuyển Project Manager Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/04/2025
Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: 1Floor, M Floor & 4

- 5 Floor, No 4, Lot 22A, Le Hong Phong Street, Dong Khe ward, Ngo Quyen District, Hai Phong city

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? We\'re thrilled to announce that Spin Master Vietnam is expanding!. As we continue to grow, we\'re looking for talented and driven individuals to join our team!
As part of the Asia Operations Team, you will report to the Manager, Engineering in carrying out full product development activities and provide engineering support at vendors for engineering builds and debug to meet the product specifications, cost and schedule.
HOW WILL YOU CREATE IMPACT?
• Support and grow our RC/Robotics/Boys/Activities/Games/Girls & Preschool business.
• To work with vendors and Headquarter on the product design to hit the target cost.
• Handle the consigned material and special components sourcing and cost negotiation.
• Assist sourcing, MOQ and cost negotiation on new material.
• Provide technical support and debug as needed.
• Provide support to the internal group on any production output issues and material authorization review.
• Monitor the schedule and on-site support from development start to OBS.
• Provide manufacturing support as needed after Production Start.
• Perform ad hoc assignments as requested.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: https://www.spinmaster.com/en-US/

