Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO., làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? We're thrilled to announce that Spin Master Vietnam is expanding!. As we continue to grow, we're looking for talented and driven individuals to join our team!

As part of the Asia Operations Team, you will report to the Manager, Engineering in carrying out full product development activities and provide engineering support at vendors for engineering builds and debug to meet the product specifications, cost and schedule.

HOW WILL YOU CREATE IMPACT?

• To work with vendors and Headquarter on the product design to hit the target cost

• To carry out product development, engineering, and debug to meet product specifications and aesthetic requirements

• To handle the consigned material, and special components sourcing and cost negotiation

• To provide technical support and debug as needed on consigned materials

• To provide support to internal groups on any production output issues and material authorization review

• To monitor the schedule and provide on-site support from development start to OSD

• To provide manufacturing support as needed after Production Start

• Must have experience in plastics and plastic injection molding