Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Role:

The position reports to Costing Manager and works with BU and Brands to ensure reasonable costs are in place to cost product at target margin requirements. Accomplish CBS and price reporting accurately and on time. Position assists manager to standardize costs and improve costing efficiency.

Responsibilities

• Responsible for managing costing tasks within critical path dates and providing to USA Costing on time.

• Responsible for providing insightful cost analysis and decision support to Costing management for setting up special process cost standard, material freight cost matrix guidelines, and LOP cost standard.

• Analyze spec change/cost changes in development and production stage, manage and develop costing process to reduce complexity.

• Monitor and update Deckers costing standards seasonally.

• Contribute to discussions, and complete reporting documents in a logical and organized manner. Communicate at all levels as required by job functions.

• Clearly and concisely document the costing process from origination through completion, conduct the process implement in BU Costing and Brand Costing teams.

• Build closely relationships with BU Costing and functional departments to ensure the best possible prices and margins.