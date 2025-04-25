Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/05/2025
Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Role:
The position reports to Costing Manager and works with BU and Brands to ensure reasonable costs are in place to cost product at target margin requirements. Accomplish CBS and price reporting accurately and on time. Position assists manager to standardize costs and improve costing efficiency.
Responsibilities
• Responsible for managing costing tasks within critical path dates and providing to USA Costing on time.
• Responsible for providing insightful cost analysis and decision support to Costing management for setting up special process cost standard, material freight cost matrix guidelines, and LOP cost standard.
• Analyze spec change/cost changes in development and production stage, manage and develop costing process to reduce complexity.
• Monitor and update Deckers costing standards seasonally.
• Contribute to discussions, and complete reporting documents in a logical and organized manner. Communicate at all levels as required by job functions.
• Clearly and concisely document the costing process from origination through completion, conduct the process implement in BU Costing and Brand Costing teams.
• Build closely relationships with BU Costing and functional departments to ensure the best possible prices and margins.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 821, TD Business Centre Building, lô , Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

