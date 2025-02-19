Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11B Nguyen Binh Khiem

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

• Technical support during the bidding process to secure the contract
• Project execution, from planning and design to implementation and delivery
• Manage risks, scope, schedule, cost, quality and deliverables to the customer
• Follow up and clarify all technical matters with relevant parties (OEM, customer, third party, and regulatory)
• Manage deviation, change order and change management
• Follow up the engineering document revision and submission progress
• Monthly report to customers and highlight project status and any issue
• Punchlist clearance after FAT and site inspection
• Prepare, submit timely for the payment milestone to both OEM/ customer
• Complete the final document and get the Final Docs Certification for final payment claim.
• Research, select and purchase quality equipment and materials as per project specific requirement
• Build good relationship with customer / manufacturer / suppliers to make better deal for company

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in engineering
• From 5 to 10+ years in project management experience in the oil and gas or energy sector

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11B Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP HCM

