Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

• Technical support during the bidding process to secure the contract

• Project execution, from planning and design to implementation and delivery

• Manage risks, scope, schedule, cost, quality and deliverables to the customer

• Follow up and clarify all technical matters with relevant parties (OEM, customer, third party, and regulatory)

• Manage deviation, change order and change management

• Follow up the engineering document revision and submission progress

• Monthly report to customers and highlight project status and any issue

• Punchlist clearance after FAT and site inspection

• Prepare, submit timely for the payment milestone to both OEM/ customer

• Complete the final document and get the Final Docs Certification for final payment claim.

• Research, select and purchase quality equipment and materials as per project specific requirement

• Build good relationship with customer / manufacturer / suppliers to make better deal for company