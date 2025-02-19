Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng
- Hồ Chí Minh: 11B Nguyen Binh Khiem
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
• Technical support during the bidding process to secure the contract
• Project execution, from planning and design to implementation and delivery
• Manage risks, scope, schedule, cost, quality and deliverables to the customer
• Follow up and clarify all technical matters with relevant parties (OEM, customer, third party, and regulatory)
• Manage deviation, change order and change management
• Follow up the engineering document revision and submission progress
• Monthly report to customers and highlight project status and any issue
• Punchlist clearance after FAT and site inspection
• Prepare, submit timely for the payment milestone to both OEM/ customer
• Complete the final document and get the Final Docs Certification for final payment claim.
• Research, select and purchase quality equipment and materials as per project specific requirement
• Build good relationship with customer / manufacturer / suppliers to make better deal for company
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• From 5 to 10+ years in project management experience in the oil and gas or energy sector
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng
