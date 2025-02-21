Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

We are iTechwx, established in mid-2022, with a dedicated team of 500 - 1000 employees operating across Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Noi City. We are also strategically planning to expand our presence to other regions within Vietnam in the near future. iTechwx dedicates the One-Stop Digital Transformation Service to our customers. Renowned for delivering premium IT outsourcing services exclusively tailored for Microsoft clients for 4 products: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Windows Commercial, Microsoft Office 365.

***Are you passionate about helping others and have a deep understanding of Microsoft products?

At iTechwx, we specialize in four products: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Windows Commercial, and Office 365. Here's a brief introduction to each:

• Microsoft Dynamics 365: A comprehensive suite of business applications designed to help you manage customer relationships, streamline operations, and drive growth.

• Microsoft Azure: Microsoft's cloud computing platform, offering a wide range of services including computing, analytics, storage, and networking to help you build, manage, and deploy applications on a global scale.

• Microsoft Windows Commercial: A robust operating system tailored for business environments, providing enhanced security, productivity, and management features to support your enterprise needs.

• Microsoft Office 365: A suite of productivity tools including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, designed to help you collaborate and work efficiently from anywhere.

