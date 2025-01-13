Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu

JOB PURPOSE

She/ he is responsible for supporting VNW Customer Solutions Sales Department to summarize data and set up reports.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES / MAJOR TASKS:

- Summarize data such as Bill Achievement, Recognized Achievement…

- Get information from Line Manager and set up suitable reports with tables or charts

- Collect reports and connect them summary reports

- Summary data about monthly/ quarterly contests.

- Receive incoming calls, transfer and assign to Sales

- Check leads (new clients) on CRM and database and assign to Salesperson in charge

- Other tasks upon requested by Line Manager