Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Navigos Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: 20th Floor
- 11 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 7 - 12 Triệu
JOB PURPOSE
She/ he is responsible for supporting VNW Customer Solutions Sales Department to summarize data and set up reports.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES / MAJOR TASKS:
- Summarize data such as Bill Achievement, Recognized Achievement…
- Get information from Line Manager and set up suitable reports with tables or charts
- Collect reports and connect them summary reports
- Summary data about monthly/ quarterly contests.
- Receive incoming calls, transfer and assign to Sales
- Check leads (new clients) on CRM and database and assign to Salesperson in charge
- Other tasks upon requested by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 7 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
College/ bachelor’s degree
Tại Navigos Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Phụ cấp cơm trưa
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
