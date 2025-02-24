Tuyển Sales Engineer Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
- Bình Dương: 40 đường số 3, KCN Việt Nam
- Singapore, P. Thuận Giao, TP. Thuận An, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*JOB PURPOSE:
- Achieving the yearly chemical sales target set for Company;
- Developing new customers and maintaining existing customers to expand chemical sales business;
- QCD (Quality, Cost, Delivery schedule) and inventory control;
- Preparing documents (test proposal, test report, quotation, contract, etc.);
- Necessary information collection from customers, suppliers, national government/ local government/ related authorities, etc.;
- Preparation of necessary application and to get approval from the concerning authorities;
- Controlling documents and filing system for Chemical Sales Section;
- Marketing chemical sales activities in south region of Vietnam.
*KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Sales Order:
- Achieve the Sales revenue set for Company.
- Maintain existing customers and expand new customers.
- Prepare visit plans and visit report.
- Approach & present information to customers about the company’s chemical products and services, including preparation of test plan and test report.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
