Tuyển Sales Engineer Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*JOB PURPOSE:

- Achieving the yearly chemical sales target set for Company;

- Developing new customers and maintaining existing customers to expand chemical sales business;

- QCD (Quality, Cost, Delivery schedule) and inventory control;

- Preparing documents (test proposal, test report, quotation, contract, etc.);

- Necessary information collection from customers, suppliers, national government/ local government/ related authorities, etc.;

- Preparation of necessary application and to get approval from the concerning authorities;

- Controlling documents and filing system for Chemical Sales Section;

- Marketing chemical sales activities in south region of Vietnam.

*KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Sales Order:

- Achieve the Sales revenue set for Company.

- Maintain existing customers and expand new customers.

- Prepare visit plans and visit report.

- Approach & present information to customers about the company’s chemical products and services, including preparation of test plan and test report.