Tuyển Sales Engineer Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Engineer Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/03/2025
Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Sales Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 40 đường số 3, KCN Việt Nam

- Singapore, P. Thuận Giao, TP. Thuận An, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*JOB PURPOSE:
- Achieving the yearly chemical sales target set for Company;
- Developing new customers and maintaining existing customers to expand chemical sales business;
- QCD (Quality, Cost, Delivery schedule) and inventory control;
- Preparing documents (test proposal, test report, quotation, contract, etc.);
- Necessary information collection from customers, suppliers, national government/ local government/ related authorities, etc.;
- Preparation of necessary application and to get approval from the concerning authorities;
- Controlling documents and filing system for Chemical Sales Section;
- Marketing chemical sales activities in south region of Vietnam.
*KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Sales Order:
- Achieve the Sales revenue set for Company.
- Maintain existing customers and expand new customers.
- Prepare visit plans and visit report.
- Approach & present information to customers about the company’s chemical products and services, including preparation of test plan and test report.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40 Street 3, Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park, Thuan Giao Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-engineer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job323499
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VISION INTERNATIONAL làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VISION INTERNATIONAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Arneplant Vietnam Company
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Branch of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Abbott làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 45 - 45 Triệu AkzoNobel Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm