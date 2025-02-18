Tuyển Sales Engineer QES (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại QES (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Tầng 27, tòa nhà handico, Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trị, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About Us
We specialize in the distribution of inspection, test and measurement equipment, along with materials and engineering solutions. As part of our expansion, we are seeking highly motivated individuals to join our team as Sales Engineer in Northern Vietnam.
Công ty chúng tôi chuyên về phân phối các thiết bị kiểm tra, thử nghiệm và đo lường, vật liệu và giải pháp kỹ thuật
General Responsibilities:-
• Drive sales and marketing activities for assigned products within the designated territory.
• Conduct pre and post sales activities as well as product presentation and demonstration.
• Work closely with internal product management group and manufacturing group to identify customers’ requirements professionally.
• Consult with customers and engineers to assess equipment needs and to determine system requirements.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers.
• Prepare and present proposals and quotations tailored to customers needs.
• Manage the entire sales cycle professionally, demonstrating sound judgement and strong business acumen.
• Achieve quarterly and annual sales target.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại QES (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại QES (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
