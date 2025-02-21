Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PEREGRINE MANAGEMENT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose

This is a full-time Quality Engineering Manager position for our company group. The applicant will be responsible for quality policy development and deployment and management of our quality engineering function. They will also have some related responsibilities in training, project management, and supply chain tasks. This role will require extensive travel. As an employee of a growing dynamic young company, successful applicants will be flexible, high energy, brave, intelligent, and effective.

Key Responsibilities/Major Tasks/Principal Accountability

Applicants can expect to work on the following:

• Manage all quality engineering resources at our company.

• Develop and manage our quality management system, including technical audits, quality management systems audits, processes, documentation, training programs, etc.

• Manage Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) and Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) tasks for product/process development projects

• Drive supplier Process Failure Mode Effects and Analysis (PFMEA) development to ensure long-term quality

• Manage new product launch projects to deliver project milestones on-time and on-quality

• Manage quality issues for root cause, corrective actions, and preventive actions using, among other tools, CAPA, 5W, and 8D tools.