Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Kinh doanh thực phẩm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh thực phẩm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh thực phẩm Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

POSITION SUMMARY:
We are looking for an experienced and dedicated Sales Executive to build up our business activities.
The Assistant for the Cocoa Experiences Project will guide customers through engaging cocoa experiences and support B2B sales administration tasks. You'll share the story of Vietnamese chocolate, manage customer interactions, and ensure smooth order execution for B2B sales. Your role blends storytelling, customer service, and administrative tasks to create memorable experiences.
PRIMARY DUTIES
Host
Act as the primary host, leading customers through engaging cocoa experiences.
Share captivating stories about cocoa history, Vietnamese chocolate, and culture.
Conduct mini-tours showcasing the cocoa journey from garden to kitchen, featuring interactive elements like chocolate tasting and making.
Offer personalized guidance on signature chocolate product tastings.
Promote products and services to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.
Deliver exceptional customer service to create memorable and meaningful experiences.
Prepare and manage materials, tools, and props for cocoa experience sessions.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth session preparation and execution.
Admin – Support B2B Channels
Coordinate with sales, operations, and production to ensure smooth order execution.
Manage order processing, delivery schedules, and packaging quality.
Monitor stock availability for sales and demonstrations.
Prepare and manage documents for orders, payments, and invoices; follow up with customers as needed.
Maintain and update customer databases and internal records.
Provide administrative support and assist with internal and external coordination

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong interest in cocoa, chocolate, and Vietnamese culture, with enthusiasm to learn and share this passion.
Exceptional storytelling and communication abilities to engage and connect with customers in both Vietnamese and English.
Previous customer-facing experience, preferably in hospitality, coffee, or bartending services.
Highly organized, detail-oriented, and skilled in time management, with a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Positive attitude, ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, and willingness to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and experience with administrative tasks.
Collaborative and well-mannered, with the ability to build strong relationships with customers, partners, and team members.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 8mil – 10mil (basic salary)
Sales incentives monthly if reach the target
5 days per week
SHUI in full, based on the gross salary
Lunch allowance, parking allowance (depend on working location), birthday benefit.
12 days of annual leave + 01 leaving on the birthday
Training opportunities
Health insurance 24/7 after working 24 months continuously
Annual salary review
Yearly health check
Yearly company trip (depend on business result)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-executive-thu-nhap-8-10-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job254320
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 16 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3.5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tarchi Store
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Tarchi Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tarchi Store
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tarchi Store
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Tarchi Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tarchi Store
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tarchi Store
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Tarchi Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tarchi Store
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Tuyển Bảo vệ Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Thái Bình Ninh Bình Đồng Nai Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land
Tuyển Content Creator Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHẾ TẠO THIẾT BỊ TỰ ĐỘNG, KHUÔN VÀ TOOLS AUTOMECH
Tuyển Kế toán kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHẾ TẠO THIẾT BỊ TỰ ĐỘNG, KHUÔN VÀ TOOLS AUTOMECH làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHẾ TẠO THIẾT BỊ TỰ ĐỘNG, KHUÔN VÀ TOOLS AUTOMECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bắc Giang Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WECARE GROUP
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Định Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN KINH DOANH AN PHÁT
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN KINH DOANH AN PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN KINH DOANH AN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 16 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3.5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tarchi Store
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Tarchi Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tarchi Store
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tarchi Store
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Tarchi Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tarchi Store
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tarchi Store
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Tarchi Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tarchi Store
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI HI-FOODS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI HI-FOODS
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm công ty tnhh một thành viên Sannadle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận công ty tnhh một thành viên Sannadle
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DANNYGREEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DANNYGREEN
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM TINH HOA TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM TINH HOA TOÀN CẦU
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công Ty TNHH Tảng Đá Lớn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tảng Đá Lớn
Trên 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ AN NA S.E.A làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ AN NA S.E.A
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM AGREX SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM AGREX SAIGON
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 15 Triệu CTY CỔ PHẦN CÀ PHÊ EA PÔK
4.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASIA LIFE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASIA LIFE
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH SIPS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SIPS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm NEW VIET DAIRY Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu NEW VIET DAIRY Pro Company
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH PET UNIVERSE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PET UNIVERSE
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Paris Baguette làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Paris Baguette
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 75 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS
75 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU SSS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU SSS
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty TNHH Hoei VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Hoei VN
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI HI-FOODS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI HI-FOODS
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI CÁT KHÁNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI CÁT KHÁNH
7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM THUẬN PHONG PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM THUẬN PHONG PHÁT
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CP SXTMDV TRÀ VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CP SXTMDV TRÀ VIỆT
Trên 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH SAFI FOODS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SAFI FOODS
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY THƯƠNG MẠI THIỆN KIM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY THƯƠNG MẠI THIỆN KIM
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty Cổ phần Tam Hợp Investment làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tam Hợp Investment
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KHÔNG GIAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 75 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KHÔNG GIAN
75 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH VARIK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VARIK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm Công ty cổ phần Lavela làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Lavela
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỎ MAY FARM - CHI NHÁNH SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỎ MAY FARM - CHI NHÁNH SÀI GÒN
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm